Ondo police probe Akure masquerader/Hausa clash

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police command, on Monday, said that it has constituted a high power investigative team to apprehend the masterminds of the Sunday night attack between some Yoruba masqueraders and Hausa youths in Akure, the state capital.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, who stated that no arrest has been made in connection with the incident, hinted that the police have already begun manhunt for the perpetrators of the clash.

The police commissioner who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, assured that the masterminds of the bloody clash will be apprehended in no distant time and also brought to justice.

He said, “We have not been able to arrest any individual in connection with the incident. In fact nobody has been linked with it, because the clash happened very late in the night and that prevented people from volunteering information to the Police,” the PPRO said.

However, he said peace has finally returned to the town, urging residents of the state, especially Akure to continue with their lawful business and remain calm till the Police conclude their findings on the matter.

Some Yoruba masqueraders had, on Sunday night, engaged in a bloody clash with some Hausa residing in Sabo area of Akure, and this allegedly led to the death of one person.

It was also gathered that no fewer than 20 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries during the bloody clash.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the clash involved some followers of a masquerader, in Akure, who entered the Sabo area, where most of the Hausa resided and the Hausa youths resisted their action, thereby attacking them with sharp objects.

A source hinted that the Hausa living in the area claimed that the action of the masqueraders and their followers could affect their activities and businesses, hence their resistance.

During the clash, it was gathered that some motorcycles were allegedly burnt, while some houses were torched.

Meanwhile the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo has said that he would personally investigate the incident, with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

The Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Michael Adeyeye said the palace was already investigating the matter, adding that the perpetrators would be severely dealt with.

The monarch appealed to the Hausa living in his domain to continue with their businesses without fear of intimidation.