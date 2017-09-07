The Sun News
Home / National / Ondo police parade 14 robbery suspects

Ondo police parade 14 robbery suspects

— 7th September 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Ondo State Police command has paraded 14 armed robbery suspects
allegedly operating in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju who paraded the
suspects at the police headquarters in Akure said the combined efforts
of security agents in the state led to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects, according to the police commissioner were arrested in
different parts of the state including Akure, the state capital.

Some of the weapons recovered from the suspects include chams, knives,
axes, guns and  cutlasses.

The police commissioner assured that the suspects would soon be
prosecuted, ass they had made confessional statements  to the police.

He also urged residents of the state to co-operate with the police

by reporting  strange happenings.



