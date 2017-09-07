Ondo police parade 14 robbery suspects
From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Ondo State Police command has paraded 14 armed robbery suspects
allegedly operating in the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju who paraded the
suspects at the police headquarters in Akure said the combined efforts
of security agents in the state led to the arrest of the suspects.
The suspects, according to the police commissioner were arrested in
different parts of the state including Akure, the state capital.
Some of the weapons recovered from the suspects include chams, knives,
axes, guns and cutlasses.
The police commissioner assured that the suspects would soon be
prosecuted, ass they had made confessional statements to the police.
He also urged residents of the state to co-operate with the police
by reporting strange happenings.
