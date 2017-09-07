Ondo police parade 14 robbery suspects

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has paraded 14 armed robbery suspects

allegedly operating in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju who paraded the

suspects at the police headquarters in Akure said the combined efforts

of security agents in the state led to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects, according to the police commissioner were arrested in

different parts of the state including Akure, the state capital.

Some of the weapons recovered from the suspects include chams, knives,

axes, guns and cutlasses.

The police commissioner assured that the suspects would soon be

prosecuted, ass they had made confessional statements to the police.

He also urged residents of the state to co-operate with the police

by reporting strange happenings.