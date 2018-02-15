Ondo police nab 33 for robbery, cultism, kidnapping

The Ondo State Police Command has rounded up over 35 suspected cult members, armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering stolen vehicles as well as arms and ammunition from the criminals at their various black spots.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju, said the command’s Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACP), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), divisional headquarters and area commanders did well in arresting the suspects: “The SARS operatives raided the black spots on the Ondo/Ore Expressway and Ondo/Owena Expressway where over 10 armed robbery suspects were arrested.

During encounter with SARS operatives, some of them fled with bullet wounds. The command applied the stop-and-search strategy, which helped us to arrest some criminals and recovered some arms, ammunition and charms from them.

“Last month, the SARS operatives led by Kolade Sunday arrested a notorious armed robbery kingpin, Tunde of Ore in connection with series of operations in the state. The suspect confessed to the crime and currently assisting the police to recover snatched vehicles and arrest the other members of the syndicate.

“One Odiri of Ijoka Road reported that a three-man gang of armed robbers attacked him and robbed him of his valuables after shooting him on his hand and chest. SARS operatives arrested the suspects Friday, Francis and Apeh all of Akure. On interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and led the SARS detectives to recover the stolen property.”

Adeyanju added that the operatives arrested one Samuel with his gang when they invaded a house in Agbodada Camp via Ogbese and robbed the owner of his valuables.

He stated that the SACS arrested a notorious cult member, Leranu, of Iworin Quarters, Oka-Akoko for the murder of 24-year-old Okare Juwon:

“The SACS also arrested eight suspects who are members of Eyie Confraternity in different locations at Iyere-Owo and took them to Oluyere Palace. They were thereafter transferred to “A” Division, Oro. They recovered a cut-to-size barrel, two axes and a jack knife.

“One Valentine, a member Bukania escaped from lawfully custody on November 14, 2017. He was re-arrested on December 21, 2017 and immediately remanded at the Olokuta Prison. The squad arrested Aroboga through Nigeria Navy at Akokogbobu and he has been remanded at Olokuta Prison.”