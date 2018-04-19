The Sun News
Ondo police nab 30 for robbery, kidnapping
robbery

Ondo police nab 30 for robbery, kidnapping

19th April 2018

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 30 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists. It also recovered 15 arms and ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju, said this prompted some of the criminals to relocate from the state: “Other criminals will be chased out or arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), arrested four suspects who are members of AVE Confraternity. The suspects are Sunday, Kehinde, Sikiru and Blessing. The squad also arrested one Olu a notorious cultist in Owo and another set of gang members belonging to member of AVE Confraternity in their hideouts in Owo and Oka-Akoko.

“They are Moshood, Mayowa and Taiwo. They are members of Eiye Confraternity and a police singlet recovered from them.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Commander, Olawoye Ezekiel, with his operatives raided black spots in Owo, Ikare, Ore/Benin Expressway and Ondo town arresting 15 suspected armed robbers and immediately they were charged to court.

“In another operation, SARS arrested a 23-year-old suspect who specialised in using motorcycle to snatch phones and other valuables from unsuspecting commuters on March 23, 2018.

“A victim was one Tosin from whom a phone was snatched along Arisoyin Road, Akure.

“The suspect revealed that he had one cut-to-size gun and a trial gun carved like a pistol with an unregistered stolen motorcycle.”

Adeyanju added one Yusuf, a commercial driver, was arrested: “He suddenly drove his victim to a bush after other passengers highlighted in their various destinations.

He brought out a knife and robbed the victim of her Infinix handset and raped her. He was eventually arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State with the phone. The suspect will soon charge to court.”

