Ondo police arrest leader of kidnap gang, others

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The leader of a notorious Kidnapping gang, in Ondo State, Sunday Omojuba, and some members of his gang, have been arrested by the state police command.

The suspects, who were paraded by the state commissioner of police, Gbenga Adeyanju, were said to be responsible for various kidnapping activities carried out in the state.

Parading the suspects at the state police headquarters, in Akure, Adeyanju said Omojuba had been on the wanted list of the Command since 2016.

According to him, the suspects were linked with several cases of armed robbery and kidnapping in the state for the past four years.

The CP enumerated some of the kidnapping cases which involved Omojuba to include the kidnapping of one Olanike Agbaye who was kidnapped at gun point but was released after the payment of N500,000 ransom by her family members.

Another victim, he said was one Oluwatimilehin Olatunji, who was kidnapped on April 17, 2016 in which her family was made to pay a ransom of N100,000.

The list of others kidnapped include Fanegun Seun, who was kidnapped at Okitipupa.

The CP said “detectives of the Special Squad swung into action which led to the arrest of Godwin Ufoma, Philip Ezekiel, Ayodeji Muyijimi and Adebimpe Nuyujimi.”

During interrogation, he said, they all confessed to the commission of the crime and they all mentioned Omojuba as their leader.

Items recovered from Adebimpe Muyijimi according to the CP were three locally made pistols and live cartridges.

Other items recovered were two mock guns, one Nigerian Army cardigan and five live cartridges.

The CP said the suspects had been arraigned at the magistrate court on June 20, 2016.