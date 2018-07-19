– The Sun News
ONDO

Ondo Police arrest 7 suspected robbers, recover arms

— 19th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police command has arrested seven armed robbery suspects reportedly terrorising the people of the state.

The suspects who were paraded, on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, alleged that the suspects were involved in various armed robbery attacks in different parts of the state.

The Police Commissioner disclosed that one of the suspects; Bukola Adeoye known as ‘Agbara’ was among the suspects that escaped recently from the office of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Akure.

Adeyanju said, “On the 17th day of July, 2018, detectives from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Akure, received information that the escaped armed robbery suspects from SARS office, Akure, one Bukola Adeoye and one Rotimi Adeyeye were taking cover in the house of one Loveth Ogbu, a young lady.

“A team of detectives swooped on the said Loveth Ogbu and arrested her. On interrogation, she confessed that the escaped armed robbery suspects were in Ore.

“Based on the confession, detectives mobilised to Ore and arrested one Felix Eteti aged 27 who was a member of the gang,” he added.

Also, Adeyanju disclosed that on July 18, 2018, detectives trailed the robbers to Christ Foundation Primary School Ore, and on sighting the detectives, the robbers opened fire on them and during exchange of fire, one of the armed robbery suspects sustained gunshot injury on his right leg.

The police boss siad the suspect was rushed to the General Hospital Ore where he died few hours after being admitted.

He posited that, one Gbenga Babatimi, 48, of Sabo Area, Ore, who was earlier robbed by ‘Agbara’ and his gang the previous night, and thereafter went to the same hospital to treat the machete cuts inflicted on him by the robbers, quickly identified ‘Agbara’ as one of the robbers that attacked him.

Adeyanju noted that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

Arms recovered from the suspects include, one cut to size gun, three cutlasses, one empty shell and four live cartridges.

 

