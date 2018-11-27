The deputy speaker observed that the House had not committed any offence by suspending the lawmakers, saying that the nine lawmakers that sat formed two/third majority of the members of the House.

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

For over three weeks now, the Ondo State House of Assembly has been embroiled in serious crisis occasioned by leadership tussle and struggle for the control of the House. In Fact, the House, once rated as one of the most peaceful in the country has turned to the House of commotion with two factions emerging and each with its principal officers including Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

It started like a drama on Friday, November 9, when 15 lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of David Oleyelogun and his deputy, Ogundeji Iroju. They went ahead to impeach the duo alongside the majority leader of the House, alleging that they lack the ability to lead the House, since they have been allegedly involved in gross misconduct. This was the beginning of the crisis that bedeviled the House and since then efforts to settle the imbroglio have continued to hit the brick wall.

As it stands today, two persons are laying claim to the speakership of the state House of Assembly. They are: Mr. Olamide George who represents Akure North constituency leading 15 members and Mr. Oleyelogun who is allegedly loyal to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu leading nine out of the 26 members of the House.

The Oloyelogun faction of the House is however given recognition by the executive arm of government in the state and it is the only faction allowed to make use of the House of Assembly complex. Also, members of the George’s faction were barred from the Assembly complex and since the crisis started, they have not been allowed entry into their individual offices as suspected political thugs alleged to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) attempted to beat them to up, the last time they attempted to enter the assembly premises.

To this end, members of the George’s faction of the House have reportedly relocated to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, even as many of them have relocated members of their families to hidden places apparently for fear of being attacked. This has also caused tension in the state as many politicians loyal to them also live in apprehension, as a result of threat from the suspected political thugs.

Daily Sun gathered that the current political situation in the state has been heightened as a result of the crisis in the state House of Assembly and this is generating ripples in the political circle as nine members of the House loyal to Governor Akeredolu have taken over the control of the Assembly, and engaged in all parliamentary activities without considering the 15 members who are currently on alleged suspension going by the declaration of the Oleyelogun faction of the House.

Trouble was said to have started in the House of Assembly when the 15 lawmakers, many of whom were former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after Akeredolu emerged governor of the state in February 2017, passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the House. The lawmakers, it was gathered were promised automatic tickets for their second time but the party (APC) reneged on its promise and gave the tickets to other members of the party.

The aggrieved lawmakers felt uncomfortable with the decision of the leadership of the party and reportedly approached Governor Akeredolu who reportedly promised to intervene in the matter but also failed the lawmakers like the party failed them previously. This, it was gathered angered the lawmakers and therefore made them settle for the impeachment of Oleyelogun, a plot they eventually carried out.