The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
6th September 2016 - Jegede unfolds plan for youth, farmers
6th September 2016 - Ondo Guber Watch:Aggrieved APC leaders petition election committee, calls for cancellation
6th September 2016 - We’ re behind Obaseki –Group
6th September 2016 - Why ex-governor Igbinedion avoids campaigning for Ize-Iyamu -Idahosa
6th September 2016 - SON laments fake products’ menace
6th September 2016 - Dangote joins board of ONE Campaign
6th September 2016 - ‘First Nation not on the verge of folding up’
6th September 2016 - How to raise capital for startups
6th September 2016 - Q4: CBN to raise N1.77bn in Treasury Bills
6th September 2016 - The Peterside effect at NIMASA
Home / Politics / Ondo Guber Watch:Aggrieved APC leaders petition election committee, calls for cancellation
Badaru Abubakar

Ondo Guber Watch:Aggrieved APC leaders petition election committee, calls for cancellation

— 6th September 2016

Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Petitions exposing the ‘behind the scene’ allegations of fraud said to have characterized the Saturday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state were yesterday sent to the Chairman, APC gubernatorial Primary Election Committee.
The primary election held last Saturday in Akure, the Ondo state capital under a committee headed by Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar was seen to be transparent and devoid of manipulations.
At the end of the exercise, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was declared winner with 669 votes defeating 23 other aspirants including Dr Segun Abraham who was the anointed candidate of the party’s National leader, Senator Bola Tinubu.
However, protest letter has been sent to the Appeal Committee by the APC Central senatorial chairman, Mr Adegboyega Adedipe, the Ondo East Chairman, Mr Akintunde Samuel and Mr Adeola Ademulegun for Ondo West APC.
In the petition, the aggrieved APC leaders called for outright cancellation of the Saturday’s primaries to pave way for fresh exercise that would reflect true reality of the election.
The petition reads in part: “A strange delegate list was introduced on the night of the election after everybody has gone to sleep only for us to wake up in the morning of the election to see a massively corrupted delegate list.
“Names of 47 percent of the delegates in Ondo East were either deleted or substituted with people who are unknown to the party as executive members. Some of the injected names are not even aware of the development and so did not come for the primary election.
“We wrote a petition to the primary Election Committee Chairman on the morning of the election and it reiterated that only people that had been voting in previous primaries would be allowed to vote with a promise to stand down the voting process for Ondo East and West Local Government Areas. We were shocked that the committee never honoured the pledge.
“In all, a total number of 64 names were injected into the delegate list. The names were unknown to the party. For instance, somebody who never contested any election, and some even unknown to the party suddenly became ward chairmen in wards four, six, two and seven of Ondo East Local Government.
“Our total valid delegates are 135 out of which 64 were disenfranchised, meaning 47 of the delegates on the unlawful list were illicit voters.
“The absence of many legitimate voters paved the way for “See and Buy” voters that were eventually used to further corrupt the process. Many voters were recruited from the road side including Okada riders, bread-sellers, street hawkers and others who were not party members but just loitering around the venue of the primary election.”
The aggrieved APC  members maintained that they were not against the beneficiary of the alleged fraud, but that of the fraudulent process that produced manipulated result.
They urged the Appeal Committee to order the use of the same premises for accreditation as the voting centre during the re-run primaries to avoid the repeat of the situation where ‘compromised’ security agents load non-delegates to voting centre and give them delegates tags.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eyitayo-Jegede

Jegede unfolds plan for youth, farmers

— 6th September 2016

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has expressed his preference for youth empowerment, declaring that if elected, youths in the state would be made employers of labour instead of job hunters. The legal luminary who is the immediate past Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state…

  • Badaru Abubakar

    Ondo Guber Watch:Aggrieved APC leaders petition election committee, calls for cancellation

    — 6th September 2016

    Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Petitions exposing the ‘behind the scene’ allegations of fraud said to have characterized the Saturday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state were yesterday sent to the Chairman, APC gubernatorial Primary Election Committee. The primary election held last Saturday in Akure, the Ondo state capital…

  • godwin-obaseki

    We’ re behind Obaseki –Group

    — 6th September 2016

    By Wole Balogun Niger Delta People’s Forum has expressed support and readiness to mobilize for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr.Godwin Obaseki. In a release made available to Daily Sun yesterday, President of the forum, Mr George Utomhim, said the group is supporting Obaseki not only because his (Obaseki’s) wife hails from the Niger Delta,…

  • Chief Lucky Igbinedion

    Why ex-governor Igbinedion avoids campaigning for Ize-Iyamu -Idahosa

    — 6th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin The failure of former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion to campaign for his former Chief of Staff and Secretary to Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is an indication that he was ashamed because they have nothing to point to as their achievement while in government. Ize-Iyamu is the Peoples Democratic…

  • Standards-Organisation-of-Nigeria-SON-logo-631x473

    SON laments fake products’ menace

    — 6th September 2016

    …To unveil standards to boost MSMEs By Charles Nwaoguji Global demand for Nigeria’s yam produce may soon soar as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), last week, disclosed it would establish internationally acceptable standard for the product to increase its consumption across the world. Acting Director General of SON, Dr. Paul Angya, who dropped the…

  • Aliko-Dangote

    Dangote joins board of ONE Campaign

    — 6th September 2016

    The ONE Campaign has announced the appointment of the President/Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to its board. A statement from the anti-poverty group said Dangote, one of Africa’s most prominent business leaders, brings a wealth of expertise and experience on how to encourage development and poverty fighting efforts. The announcement comes shortly…

  • first nation plane

    ‘First Nation not on the verge of folding up’

    — 6th September 2016

    By Louis Iba First Nation Airways says it will return to normal scheduled flight operations by September 15 describing as rumours news of its plans to shut down operations completely in Nigeria. “First Nation is not on the verge of folding up. In reality, since the airline launched services in 2011, it has built a…

  • SMEs

    How to raise capital for startups

    — 6th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun A 2012 research conducted by Enterprise Baseline Survey revealed that only about 4.3 per cent of SMEs in Nigeria were able to get their loans from financial institutions and this low access to loan has resulted in a finance gap of $62 billion for the (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The research also…

  • CBN gov

    Q4: CBN to raise N1.77bn in Treasury Bills

    — 6th September 2016

    …Rolls out sanctions on NEMSF The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to raise about N1.77billion in Treasury Bills (TBs) during the last three months of the year just as it rolled out penalties for defaulting banks in the implementation of the CBN-Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF). In its 4th quarter TB Issue…

  • Aso Villa 3

    How Nigeria’s ICT industry can get global recognition – Stakeholders

    — 6th September 2016

    Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT), industry has dazzled the global space with its emerging trends and bridging the digital divide. However, ICT stakeholders said mobile divide may pose another threat to global recognition. Mobile divide, according to them include broadband penetration,  availability, affordability and subscribers subscription. These and…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351