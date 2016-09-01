Ondo Guber Watch: Why we held primary election in Ibadan –Sheriff faction

Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Senator Alli Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo State has explained that the basis for taking its primary election to Ibadan, Oyo State was to prevent crisis in Ondo State.

The faction had earlier announced the conduct of the primary election at its secretariat on Oyemekun Street, Akure but later changed the venue to Ibadan where it was eventually held on Monday.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the faction, Mr Yemi Akintomidesaid the change of venue became imperative to avoid political crisisin the state.

He added that the change in the venue was also to avoid any legalaction which may be taken by the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the partywhich is led by Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

Earlier, the Alli Modu Sherif faction led by Mr Jimoh Ibrahim had shifted itsprimary election following an order of an

Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure.

The factional chairman of the party, Prince Biyi Poroye had said during a Press Conference that the faction would hold itsprimary poll either in Abuja or Ibadan, Oyo State.

Eventually, at the end of the primary poll, Mr Ibrahim defeated Hon Sola Ebiseniand Prince Bamiduro Dada.

It would be recalled that the former Commissioner for Justice andAttorney General of the State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) had emerged the candidate of the PDP at a primary election supervised byofficials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).