Odigie-Oyegun

Ondo Guber Watch: Ritualists lock APC secretariat

— 30th August 2016

• Monarch condemns action

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A new drama was yesterday introduced into the crisis rocking the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as various fetish items, traditional cutlasses and palm fronts were placed at the state secretariat of the party in Akure, even as the secretariat was sealed off by a faction of the party.
Daily Sun investigation revealed that the fetish items were placed at the party’s secretariat while yet-to-be-identified persons hanged some on the main gate at the midnight.
The development, which scared many members of the party and prevented them from gaining entrance into the secretariat, also caused fear among residents of Oyemekun area where the party secretariat is located.
Many traders and other shop owners around the APC secretariat could not open their shops due to the development, even as residents scampered for safety when they got wind of the development.
Consequently, the secretariat was locked up and was deserted by members.
Commenting on the development, Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Abayomi Adesanya described the situation as unfortunate, alleging that the ousted chairman, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, was responsible.
He alleged that Kekemeke, in an attempt to perpetuate himself in office took to fetish means, after his physical efforts had failed. All the organs of the party in the state, including the youth, women wing and members of the national and state assemblies have passed a vote of no confidence in him, yet he wants to remain in office.”
He alleged that Kekemeke resorted to fetish means, having considered his present ordeal as the last battle of his life.
However, he said members of the APC would not be bothered by his actions, stressing: “The secretariat is ours and we shall not be bothered by the rituals placed there. We shall reopen the secretariat at the appropriate time.”
He called on the national leadership to call the ousted chairman to order for peace to return to the party.
Meanwhile, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of Ondo APC has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja to stop Kekemeke from parading himself as the chairman of the party.
Kekemeke was penultimate week sacked from office by the two-third majority of the SEC members.
The SEC members also appointed the Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin as the acting chairman and set up a disciplinary committee to investigate allegations levelled against Kekemeke.
In his reaction, Kekemeke said he had not been served the court order, insisting that he remained the authentic chairman of the party in the state.
The crisis rocking the party had led to the postponement of the governorship primary election on two occasions.
The party had earlier fixed Saturday, August 27 but later shifted it to Wednesday, August 31 and now to Saturday, September 3.
In a related development, the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo has condemned the sacrilegious act carried out at the Ondo State Secretariat of the APC yesterday, describing the action of the APC members as unholy.
The monarch said the attitude of the APC members was against the tradition of the town.
In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Adeyeye Michael, the monarch stated that carrying out traditional sealing-off of premises remains the prerogative of the Palace.
The statement reads: “The Deji of Akure remains non-partisan and a father to all politicians in his domain and never authorized such.
“Oba Ogunlade frowns at this attitude and wishes to inform the general public that such act did not emanate from the palace.
We wish to inform you that any attempt to desecrate the tradition will be vehemently rebuffed.
“It is certain that those who carried out this condemnable act are not aware of the cultural and traditional implications of this action. The palace is apolitical and therefore should not be dragged into the internal wrangling of any party.
“The palace has sent its emissaries to carry out a thorough investigation of the matter and we are confident that the culprits will be apprehended in no distant time,” the statement added.
He called on the APC executives to unravel the circumstances behind the abominable act, even as he called on security agencies to investigate and bring to book those behind the sacrilegious act so as to serve as deterrent to would-be persons.

