Ondo guber: Jimoh Ibrahim in court to stop Jegede

By Willy Eya

Group Managing Director of Energy Group and Ondo State governorship candidate of the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, yesterday filed a suit asking a Federal High Court, Abuja not to recognise the candidate of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

The suit filed before Justice O. E Abang is between Jimoh Ibrahim, the PDP versus Makarfi, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Odion Ugbesia, Senator Abdul Ningi and Barr Kabiru Usman.

Also joined in the suit were Prince Adeyeye, Aisha Aliyu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The applicants are asking the court to restrain the caretaker committee from sponsoring any candidate for election into its offices or holding any State Congress, Primaries, Conference in Ondo State in whatsoever name for the purpose of electing any candidate for the PDP.

Part of the reliefs in the suit is also that the plaintiff remains the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2016 election pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

They also prayed the court for an order allowing the Plaintiff/Applicants to serve the originating summons and its accompaniments, motion for interlocutory injunction and hearing notice in the suit on the 1 — 7th defendants through substituted means to with: by advertising the originating summons and its accompaniments, motion for interlocutory injunction and hearing notice in two national newspapers.

The plaintiffs also asked for an order for the abridgment of time within which the 1 — 7th defendants may enter appearance and file their responses to the originating summons to eight days, upon being served with the originating process.

Part of the reliefs is also for an order for accelerated hearing of the suit and for such further order or others as the court may deem fit.

• See Court papers on pages. 36 – 42