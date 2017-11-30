The Sun News
Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees

Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees

— 30th November 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, AKure

The Ondo State Government has said that it would no longer be responsible for the payment of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees of public secondary school students in the state.

The state government said it has become the responsibility of parents of final year secondary school students to pay the SSCE fees of their children.

Until now, the state government had been responsible for the payment of the examination fees organised by both the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

However, the state government said it would continue with its free education policy for pupils of public primary schools and students of public secondary schools in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, disclosed this, in Akure, on Thursday, while briefing newsmen after the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said stakeholders at the last Education Summit organized by the state government resolved that government should continue to fund education at the primary and post primary levels.

The State Executive Council, according to the commissioner, also approved the setting up of an Education Trust Fund that would help to mobilise funds for the education sector in the state.

Olowolabi, who disclosed that the Trust Fund would be managed by a committee comprising prominent sons and daughters of the state, said the committee would encourage each adult citizen of the state to pay N1,000 into the Trust Fund.

He, however, said that parents and guardians would as from next year be responsible for the payment of their children and wards’ fees for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination.

Olowolabi also said the State Executive Council has approved the appointment of a new Asuada of Isuada in Owo Local Government Area. He is Prince Joel Oluwafemi Adeluwoye.

