Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has described as ‘mischievous’, rumours making the rounds that some members of the State Executive Council are planning to resign their appointments and defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The social media had been awash with reports of planned resignation and defection by some serving commissioners and Special Advisers in the state.

But the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, said in a statement issued, in Akure, on Monday, that the rumour was unfounded and baseless, alleging that the opposition party was behind it.

Olowolabi said, “We find it imperative to set the record straight due to the sensitive nature of the report, as it bothers on the unity and cordial working relationship between the governor and his cabinet members.

“While we are convinced that the said story was planted by enemies of this government who have resorted to cheap blackmail to distract a performing governor and his officials, its also instructive to quickly open the eyes of the public to see the nakedness of the falsehood and concocted stories planted by enemies of progress to cause disaffection within the government officials and the APC family in the state.

“In a democratic setting, political aspirations are normal. Ondo State is not an exemption. But we are proud to say that this aspirations have not resulted into any form of wrangling in our cabinet as every member remain loyal to our boss, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu and irrevocably committed to his vision.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the governor enjoys excellent working relationship with, not only members of his cabinet, but also with the leaders of the party in the state, a cheery situation that has engendered development and peace in the state.

“Let the purveyor of this wicked lie know that no amount of provocation will ever make this administration to lose focus from its avowed determination to leave the state better than it met it.

“We urge the good people of Ondo State to disregard this deliberate falsehood and treat it for what it is, a mischievous lie that is concocted by the enemies to cause disaffection within the ranks of the Akeredolu-led administration,” Olowolabi added.