Ondo govt. constructs 45km roads in 18 months

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, disclosed that his administration constructed no fewer than 45 kilometer of roads in the last 18 months across the state.

The governor said the roads constructed by his administration cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.

This, Akeredolu said, was aside a number of many other road projects that are still undergoing construction.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Land, Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, said Governor Akeredolu achieved the feat despite the lean purse he inherited from his immediate predecessor.

Aminu assured the people of the state that the governor was committed to his administration’s efforts of building infrastructure to connect all the 18 local government areas in the state.

He listed some of the road projects to include the 2.5km Jubilee Ugbe road;1.5km Supare (OkeAfaa) road and 27.5km Iwaro road.

He said the roads were apart from the reconstruction of the collapsed three major culverts in Ikare-Akoko.

Others were 2.5km Hewlet, Ogbo Omo, Igbadara and Ayegunle road in Ifon. He added that the dualisation of adjoining roads in Owo is almost completed.

The commissioner said valuation of the properties across the roads has reached advanced stage, adding that a number of road projects have also been completed in Ondo Central Senatorial district.

He disclosed that Governor Akeredolu would commence the construction of Ore flyover in fulfillment of his earlier promise.