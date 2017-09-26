Ondo gets 2.9m mosquito nets

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Over 2.9 million mosquito nets will be distributed across the 18 Local

Government Areas of Ondo State.

Programme Officer of the National Malaria Elimination Programme in

the Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Nneka Ndubusi, who disclosed this

in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, said all families in the state would benefit from the gesture.

She said the nets would be given freely to all families in the state

based on recent enumeration exercise conducted in the state.

According to her, the Federal Government would collaborate with the Ondo State Ministry of Health and the Catholic Relief Services for the success of the exercise.

She disclosed that the long lasting mosquito net remains the best

means of preventing malaria.

She lamented that billions of Naira was lost to the treatment of

malaria yearly. Hence, the need for all families to make use of the

mosquito nets.

She hinted that the nets would be given to maximum of four persons per family.

While calling on traditional rulers, community leaders and relevant

stakeholders in the state to support the bid to wipe away malaria from the country, Mrs. Ndubusi encouraged the people of Ondo State to make judicious use of the nets.