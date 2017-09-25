The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Ondo fumes over attack on Sunshine Stars by Osun FC
25th September 2017 - Hurricane Maria: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island
25th September 2017 - Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term
25th September 2017 - Non-teaching staff resume work in LASU
25th September 2017 - APC replies Sagay: You are Buhari’s attack dog
25th September 2017 - Ndume’s constituents storm Abuja ahead of resumption next week
25th September 2017 - N’ East APC govs express divergent views on restructuring
25th September 2017 - Amnesty International shuns Presidential panel in Port Harcourt
25th September 2017 - Ogun Hausa community alleges marginalisation
25th September 2017 - U.S: Disgraced former Congressman sentenced for sexting minor
Home / Sports / Ondo fumes over attack on Sunshine Stars by Osun FC

Ondo fumes over attack on Sunshine Stars by Osun FC

— 25th September 2017

 

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

 

Ondo State government has alleged that no fewer than 20 indigenes of the state were on Saturday attacked in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State shortly after a football match between the state’s SunShine Stars Football Club and Osun United Football Club. The state Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye who addressed a press conference alongside his Information and Orientation counterpart, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi alleged that the supporters of Sunshine Stars were critically injured by the attackers suspected to be thugs from Osun State. He said about 40 vehicles with the inscribed with Osun logo were mobilized to the stadium, and that many of those who attacked Ondo citizens were suspected loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, going by the clothes many of them wore. He said trouble started after the match ended 3-1 in favour of Sunshine Stars FC, stressing that the Ondo team was caught unawares, thereby subjecting them to easy attack that left several with various degrees of injuries. Ogunleye who said he was present at the stadium during the attack, alleged that Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola called the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode when those who perpetrated the attack were arrested by the police. Two of the victims of the attack, Messrs Ayodele Folorunsho and Felix Olowa who sustained injuries on their heads, recounted that hatchet, cutlasses and stones were used on them. The duo reported that they were brutally injured, and also lost many of their personal belongings including mobile phones, shoes and clothes to the attack. Speaking, the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Olowolabi said the attack on Ondo footballers was unfortunate and called on the Osun State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to call his people to order. Although Olowolabi did not link the attack to the recent attack on the Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Mr. Bola Ilori, he decried the situation and emphasized the need for peace between the two states.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hurricane Maria: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island

— 25th September 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerian students stranded in the Dominican Island after Hurricane Maria bashed the island. Nigerian students attend medical schools in Dominican Islands which prepare them to move to the United States and Europe for the completion of…

  • Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term

    — 25th September 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committee, on Monday, declared support for the second term bid of Governor David Umahi. The group said that their support for Umahi’s re-election was stemming from his unprecedented achievements in office. Chairman of the group, Chief Hyacinth Nwode, at a press briefing, in…

  • Non-teaching staff resume work in LASU

    — 25th September 2017

    Non academic activities commenced at the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday following the suspension of a nationwide strike embarked on by Non-Academic Staff of Union members. The nationwide strike lasted for 10 days as it was suspended on Sept. 21. Check by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that Health…

  • APC replies Sagay: You are Buhari’s attack dog

    — 25th September 2017

      …Tags Presidential aide rogue elephant From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Angry national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  Monday stated that it has become very obvious that the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) does not have anything constructive to say about anything other tearing down and…

  • Ndume’s constituents storm Abuja ahead of resumption next week

    — 25th September 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Suspended former Senate Leader and senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, is expected to officially resume at the Upper chamber next week, Daily Sun has gathered. Ahead of his resumption, supporters from his constituency, on Monday, demonstrated solidarity for the lawmaker by organising a rally which held…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share