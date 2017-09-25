Ondo fumes over attack on Sunshine Stars by Osun FC

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has alleged that no fewer than 20 indigenes of the state were on Saturday attacked in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State shortly after a football match between the state’s SunShine Stars Football Club and Osun United Football Club. The state Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye who addressed a press conference alongside his Information and Orientation counterpart, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi alleged that the supporters of Sunshine Stars were critically injured by the attackers suspected to be thugs from Osun State. He said about 40 vehicles with the inscribed with Osun logo were mobilized to the stadium, and that many of those who attacked Ondo citizens were suspected loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, going by the clothes many of them wore. He said trouble started after the match ended 3-1 in favour of Sunshine Stars FC, stressing that the Ondo team was caught unawares, thereby subjecting them to easy attack that left several with various degrees of injuries. Ogunleye who said he was present at the stadium during the attack, alleged that Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola called the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode when those who perpetrated the attack were arrested by the police. Two of the victims of the attack, Messrs Ayodele Folorunsho and Felix Olowa who sustained injuries on their heads, recounted that hatchet, cutlasses and stones were used on them. The duo reported that they were brutally injured, and also lost many of their personal belongings including mobile phones, shoes and clothes to the attack. Speaking, the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Olowolabi said the attack on Ondo footballers was unfortunate and called on the Osun State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to call his people to order. Although Olowolabi did not link the attack to the recent attack on the Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Mr. Bola Ilori, he decried the situation and emphasized the need for peace between the two states.