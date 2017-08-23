Ondo farmers, youths protest against herdsmen— 23rd August 2017
Youths and farmers in Ondo State are lamenting over the activities of herdsmen destroying their farmlands. The protesters are mainly from Akure North, Igoba community, Igoha community with inscriptions asking the herdsmen to leave their lands alone. (Source: ChannelsTV)
tell your governor to adopt the Ekiti State formula and the develish herdsmen will leave your farm immediately. if you see any cow, kill and eat free of charge. that is the solution