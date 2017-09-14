The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - Ondo denies death of delegates to Niger Delta summit
14th September 2017 - ASUU rejects sack of LASU branch chairman, deputy
14th September 2017 - Oyo records best WASSC result in 18 years
14th September 2017 - Apga and its voyage to illusion
14th September 2017 - Probe clashes in Rivers, Abia, Ganduje urges FG
14th September 2017 - NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 
14th September 2017 - Ailing refineries: NNPC battles to beat 2019 deadline
14th September 2017 - NCC tasks South East states on right of way for telecom firms
14th September 2017 - Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives
14th September 2017 - AfroBasket 2017: D’Tigers battle ready for Cameroon
Home / National / Ondo denies death of delegates to Niger Delta summit

Ondo denies death of delegates to Niger Delta summit

— 14th September 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Government has said those involved in an auto crash on Okitipupa-Ore Road on Tuesday were not delegates to the Niger Delta council summit holding in the state.

The government, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, however admitted that the accident claimed lives and rendered many people injured. Five persons had reportedly died in an accident at Ode Aye in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, according to sources, were on their way to Igbokoda where the Niger Delta council summit was holding. But, Ajiboye denied the claim, and said the accident victims were not delegates to the summit but, travellers.

“The Ondo State government wishes to state that none of the delegates who attended the town hall meeting was involved in the auto crash.

“According to police report, there was an auto crash and a 42-year-old mother of five, Rukayat Teniola, from Onipakala, in Ondo state, who was traveling for private business, died.

“Four other passengers, who were injured in the crash, were rushed to the hospital, and three of them have already been discharged.

Ajiboye maintained that none of the delegates and other participants in the town hall meeting were involved in the reported auto crash.

“Three vehicles, including a Golf passenger car with registration number AG 12 REE, allegedly overloaded with six passengers travelingfrom Ore to Okitipupa, a Dyna truck with registration number AKR 890SA and a Mercedes lorry travelling from Okitipupa to Ore were involved in the fatal crash,” Ajiboye said.

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ondo denies death of delegates to Niger Delta summit

— 14th September 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Government has said those involved in an auto crash on Okitipupa-Ore Road on Tuesday were not delegates to the Niger Delta council summit holding in the state. The government, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, however admitted that the accident claimed lives…

  • ASUU rejects sack of LASU branch chairman, deputy

    — 14th September 2017

    • May suspend strike soon By Gabriel Dike the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the sack of Lagos State University (LASU) branch chairman and his deputy, over alleged misconduct. The union alleged that the decision did not follow due process and was manipulated for political reasons as members of the governing council…

  • Oyo records best WASSC result in 18 years

    — 14th September 2017

      Oyo State Government has disclosed that the state recorded its best result in West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), in 18 years. It said 54.18 percent of the students passed the examination with minimum of five credits, including Mathematics and English and added that the result  is encouraging when compared to the national…

  • Apga and its voyage to illusion

    — 14th September 2017

    By Nwachukwu Obidiwe The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is in turmoil of sorts. The worst fate has befallen the party already torn apart by crisis of factional leadership and the below average performance in Anambra, the only state it controls in the federation. For months, the party has dedicated much of its time and…

  • Probe clashes in Rivers, Abia, Ganduje urges FG

    — 14th September 2017

    •Abia govt appeals for calm in Aba, assures residents of safety From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has urged the Federal Government to investigate the Tuesday clashes between soldiers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in parts of Rivers and Abia states. The governor…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share