Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some officials of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, allegedly killed a 38-year-old hairdresser, identified as Mrs. Toyin Ijiyemi.

The suspects were said to be trying to seize the late Mrs. Ijiyemi’s television set over alleged non-payment of tax.

The Local government officials, said to be tax collectors, allegedly stormed Mrs. Ijiyemi’s shop and requested for her tax evidence, but she allegedly declined.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased, who was a widow, fell down while dragging her television set with the council officials after it was seized from her.

The local government workers were said to have taken the television set to their vehicle and left the scene of the incident without attending to the deceased.

It was gathered that Mrs. Ijiyemi eventually died and her remains was deposited at the mogue of the state specialist hospital, Akure.

An aunt of the deceased, Mrs. Mojisola Otitilowo, explained that “Toyin was at her shop at Bolajoko Street, Oke-Aro area in Akure when the council officials invaded the shop. They were four in number. Three of them disembarked from the vehicle they brought.”

She added that “the council officials asked her to pay the rate for her shop. All efforts made by Toyin to appeal to them not to seize her television failed. She did not have money and that was why she begged them that she would pay the money the second day.”

She said “they did not accept her plea. One of them removed the television from where it was but Toyin started dragging it with them and she fell down. The council officials went away with the television and abandoned her on the ground.”

“A woman who came to buy sachet water discovered that Toyin was

unconscious and her noise attracted neighbors who rushed in and started pouring water on Toyin to revive her but to no avail,” she added.

The only child of the deceased, Ayodele Adelanke demanded that the killers of his mother should be brought to book, saying she must not die in vain.

All efforts to speak with the caretaker chairman of the council, Mrs. Margret Atere failed as our correspondent waited to see her in her office for more than two hours but to no avail.

A source at the council secretariat said she was at the police headquarters, Igbatoro road, at the time our correspondent was waiting for her in the office in respect of the case.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident described it as ‘unfortunate’.

Joseph said some suspects had been arrested over the killing of the woman.

He said investigation into the matter was still on going, adding that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.