The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax
9th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 11 in Rivers
9th October 2017 - Pension Commission sues firm over default
9th October 2017 - Strike: Organised labour meets Ortom over workers’ salary, others
9th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Kwara begins sensitisation in hospitals, LGs
9th October 2017 - BREAKING: Unknown gunmen kill 11 in Rivers
9th October 2017 - More chemical weapons found in Cambodian village
9th October 2017 - Nobel Economics prize won by American Richard Thaler
9th October 2017 - Number of children threatened by starvation in Mali on rise — UNICEF
9th October 2017 - Troops kill 3 Boko Haram cattle rustlers, 1 other in Borno
Home / National / Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax

Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax

— 9th October 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Some officials of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, allegedly killed a 38-year-old hairdresser, identified as Mrs. Toyin Ijiyemi.
The suspects were said to be trying to seize the late Mrs. Ijiyemi’s television set over alleged non-payment of tax.
The Local government officials, said to be tax collectors, allegedly stormed Mrs. Ijiyemi’s shop and requested for her tax evidence, but she allegedly declined.
Daily Sun gathered that the deceased, who was a widow, fell down while dragging her television set with the council officials after it was seized from her.
The local government workers were said to have taken the television set to their vehicle and left the scene of the incident without attending to the deceased.
It was gathered that Mrs. Ijiyemi eventually died and her remains was deposited at the mogue of the state specialist hospital, Akure.

An aunt of the deceased, Mrs. Mojisola Otitilowo, explained that “Toyin was at her shop at Bolajoko Street, Oke-Aro area in Akure when the council officials invaded the shop. They were four in number. Three of them disembarked from the vehicle they brought.”
She added that “the council officials asked her to pay the rate for her shop. All efforts made by Toyin to appeal to them not to seize her television failed. She did not have money and that was why she begged them that she would pay the money the second day.”
She said “they did not accept her plea. One of them removed the television from where it was but Toyin started dragging it with them and she fell down. The council officials went away with the television and abandoned her on the ground.”
“A woman who came to buy sachet water discovered that Toyin was
unconscious and her noise attracted neighbors who rushed in and started pouring water on Toyin to revive her but to no avail,” she added.
The only child of the deceased, Ayodele Adelanke demanded that the killers of his mother should be brought to book, saying she must not die in vain.
All efforts to speak with the caretaker chairman of the council, Mrs. Margret Atere failed as our correspondent waited to see her in her office for more than two hours but to no avail.
A source at the council secretariat said she was at the police headquarters, Igbatoro road, at the time our correspondent was waiting for her in the office in respect of the case.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident described it as ‘unfortunate’.
Joseph said some suspects had been arrested over the killing of the woman.
He said investigation into the matter was still on going, adding that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax

— 9th October 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Some officials of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, allegedly killed a 38-year-old hairdresser, identified as Mrs. Toyin Ijiyemi. The suspects were said to be trying to seize the late Mrs. Ijiyemi’s television set over alleged non-payment of tax. The Local government officials, said to be tax…

  • Gunmen kill 11 in Rivers

    — 9th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt No fewer than 11 persons were yesterday, killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists in Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. But,  the State Police Command has confirmed 10 persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday. The killing…

  • Pension Commission sues firm over default

    — 9th October 2017

    The National Pension Commssion has dragged Center Point Network Limited to court over non-compliance with contributory pension funds for its workers. The suit was brought before Justice Edith Agbakoba of the National Industrial Court Abuja, on Monday. The Commission’s lawyer, Mr Elendu Awa, held that the company had defaulted in complying with the Commission’s rules…

  • Strike: Organised labour meets Ortom over workers’ salary, others

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stressed the need for the organised labour to partner with the stat government to chat a way forward for resolving the ongoing workers’ indefinite strike in the state. Governor Ortom stated this, on Monday, during a meeting with national leadership of the Nigerian Labour…

  • Monkeypox: Kwara begins sensitisation in hospitals, LGs

    — 9th October 2017

    The Kwara Ministry of Health says it has commenced sensitisation at health facilities and the local government areas across the state on the monkeypox disease. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Sulaiman Alege, told journalists on Monday in Ilorin, that the education unit of the ministry has swung into action. ”We have commenced sensitisation through our…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share