Ondo Assembly dissolves LG caretaker committees

— 4th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday dissolved the Caretaker Committees in the 18 local government areas of the state.

This followed the expiration of the tenure of the caretaker committees.

The House, at its plenary presided over by the Speaker, David Oloyelogun, asked the committees to handover to the various directors of local government administration in their respective council areas.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu appointed the committee members in April 2017.

Akeredolu also renewed the appointment of the caretaker committee members in October last year following the approval of the Assembly.

The Assembly, at its plenary, acknowledged the services of the former members of the caretaker committees to the development of the state.

It was not certain, as at press time, whether or not the governor will renew the appointment of members of the committee.

However, there are speculations that the governor may appoint new committee members.

