Home / National / Ondo APC Ag. chair appointment letter fake -Boroffice

Ondo APC Ag. chair appointment letter fake -Boroffice

— 30th November 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There seems to be no end to the crisis rocking the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the senator representing Ondo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, on Thursday, took a swipe at the acting chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, alleging that the letter through which the appointment of Adetimehin was announced, is a fake letter.

hence, Borrofice described Adetimehin as ‘an impostor’.

The federal lawmaker and former governorship aspirant of the party said the suspended state chairman of the party, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, remains the only chairman of the APC in the state, saying that the national secretariat of the party does not recognise Adetimehin.

Boroffice, who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Kayode Fakuyi said, “Kekemeke is the only genuine state chairman of the APC in Ondo. The letter through which the appointment of Adetimehin was announced is a fake letter.”

He continued,  “It is instructive to note that in his capacity as the South-West zonal coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, NCBSG, Sen. Boroffice has a responsibility to continuously engage and woo politicians and political groups in Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos states. In the exercise of such responsibility, Sen. Boroffice has won supports of prominent politicians and groups for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“The coordinated plot to link Sen. Boroffice to another party is diversionary and the futile plot is destined for perdition. The senator remains a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State. He did not at anytime resign his membership of the party. Hedid not at any moment move to another party. As a grassroots politician and one of the founding fathers of APC in Ondo State, if he has reasons to move to another party, such movement would attract statewide rallies and political carnivals. Therefore, the citizenry is advised to disregard any false report suggesting the senator left the APC at anytime. It is utterly untrue.

“On the circulated letter which purportedly appointed the deputy chairman of our party as the acting chairman, the letter is fake.

“In fact, the content of the fake letter has no constitutional backing. It reads more like an ordinary note than a party communication seeking to confer authority on anyone. It should also be noted that the National Chairman of APC does not have power to direct any party official to author such letter. Only the National Executive Committee of the party has the powers to sack the state party chairman and appoint acting chairman. It is on record that the NEC of our party has not considered the matter and the NEC has not taken any position on the matter. The letter is fake in its entirety.

“Kekemeke remains the state chairman of the APC in Ondo State. If there is any allegation against the state chairman, the allegation should be investigated. However, nobody, no matter how highly placed, would be allowed to address such allegation with corruption and impunity. Fouling constitutional provisions of our dear party with an agenda to derive personal gains and satisfy bloated ego is corruption.

“The reported disciplinary committee led by one Prince Abayomi Adesanya is unconstitutional. Aside fact that the committee breached the rules of fair hearing, the inauguration and composition lacked legality. The recommendations of such unconstitutional committee are null and void.

“It is instructive to note that the south west leadership of the APC has set up a committee to investigate the allegation raised against the state chairman of APC in Ondo State. Until, the committee completes its work and submit its report to the National Executive Committee (NWC), any decision taken on the matter will be subjudice,” he added.

However, efforts to get Adetimehin and the state publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Adesanya to react to the development  proved abortive as both of them refused to pick several calls put across to their mobile lines.

