– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Ondo APC faction kicks against indirect primary
6th September 2018 - JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home
6th September 2018 - Clark names top cops behind raid of his home
6th September 2018 - Mongolia launches campaign to protect children from cyber crimes
6th September 2018 - Uefa Nations League: Official match ball for new competition revealed
6th September 2018 - Adamawa Govt claims significant reduction in malaria infection scourge
6th September 2018 - Why we adopted PDP –Igbinosa, presidential aspirant
6th September 2018 - Insurgency: NAF launches Operation THUNDER STRIKE 2 in Borno
6th September 2018 - I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa
6th September 2018 - Japan cancels friendly with Chile after earthquake
Home / Elections / Ondo APC faction kicks against indirect primary
ONDO APC - INDIRECT PRIMARY SYSTEM

Ondo APC faction kicks against indirect primary

— 6th September 2018

The party had on Wednesday at a meeting attended by the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, adopted indirect primary system for all elections in the state.

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A faction in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress led by the senator representing Ondo North senatorial district of the state, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, has kicked against the adoption of indirect primary by the leadership of the party in the state.

A leader of the faction and commissioner for Regional Integration in Osun State, Mr Bola Ilori, said the decision of the party could not stay as the leaders who adopted the indirect system did not represent the general interest of all APC members in the state.

The party had on Wednesday at a meeting attended by the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, adopted an indirect primary system for all elections in the state.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ondo APC adopts indirect primary for all elections

Ilori, however, claimed that the factional leaders of the party who adopted the indirect primary erred as there was a pending suit challenging the composition of the party’s executive in the state.

He insisted that the faction is in support of the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari over the primary elections of the party.

“Since there is no executive on ground for the APC in Ondo State in the face of the law, whatever decision taken at the so called stakeholders meeting was a nullity and it cannot stand. We are in support of President Buhari and the NWC of our great party and we shall abide by the resolutions of the NWC.”

He called on the members of the APC in Ondo State loyal to his faction to remain resolute and unperturbed, stressing that the adoption of indirect primary could not stand.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE DISMISS

JUST IN: Police dismiss 3 cops involved in raid of Edwin Clark’s home

— 6th September 2018

The police have dismissed the three inspectors involved in the unauthorised search of the home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark. Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, revealed this in a statement on Thursday. The names of the dismissed officers were still unknown as at time of filing this report. Earlier in the day, Clark…

  • CLARK

    Clark names top cops behind raid of his home

    — 6th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South- South region, Chief Edwin Clark, has revealed the identity of the top police officers involved in the raiding of his Abuja residence, on Tuesday. The erstwhile Information Minister, who is demanding for a full investigation into the matter, named the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yusuf…

  • MALARIA

    Adamawa Govt claims significant reduction in malaria infection scourge

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN The Adamawa Government says it has significantly reduced the scourge of malaria infection in the state through sensitisation, distribution of treated mosquito nets and surveillance. Dr Isaac Kadala, the Director, Malaria Control in the State Ministry of Health, made the assertion on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in…

  • OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE 2

    Insurgency: NAF launches Operation THUNDER STRIKE 2 in Borno

    — 6th September 2018

    “The Nigerian Air Force, through its Air Task Force (ATF), has commenced OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE 2 against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) in the Northeast.” Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Thursday said its fighter jets deployed in the counterterrorism war has killed many Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their strongholds were in its…

  • RESTRUCTURE

    I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa

    — 6th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka One of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a two-term governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, on Wednesday, in Anambra State, vowed to restructure the country if elected president next year. He also pledged to support fully the Igbo agenda of producing the president…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share