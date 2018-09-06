Ondo APC faction kicks against indirect primary— 6th September 2018
The party had on Wednesday at a meeting attended by the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, adopted indirect primary system for all elections in the state.
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
A faction in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress led by the senator representing Ondo North senatorial district of the state, Prof Ajayi Boroffice, has kicked against the adoption of indirect primary by the leadership of the party in the state.
A leader of the faction and commissioner for Regional Integration in Osun State, Mr Bola Ilori, said the decision of the party could not stay as the leaders who adopted the indirect system did not represent the general interest of all APC members in the state.
Ilori, however, claimed that the factional leaders of the party who adopted the indirect primary erred as there was a pending suit challenging the composition of the party’s executive in the state.
He insisted that the faction is in support of the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari over the primary elections of the party.
“Since there is no executive on ground for the APC in Ondo State in the face of the law, whatever decision taken at the so called stakeholders meeting was a nullity and it cannot stand. We are in support of President Buhari and the NWC of our great party and we shall abide by the resolutions of the NWC.”
He called on the members of the APC in Ondo State loyal to his faction to remain resolute and unperturbed, stressing that the adoption of indirect primary could not stand.
