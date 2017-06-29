The Sun News
Home / National / Ondo: Akeredolu to unfold commissioners soon

Ondo: Akeredolu to unfold commissioners soon

— 29th June 2017

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu may, anytime from now, present a list of commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for approval.
It was gathered that the governor made an attempt to present the list to the Assembly yesterday but certain political issues which cropped up prevented him from doing so.
The governor, who was sworn in as the fifth civilian governor of the state in February, had, in April, appointed his secretary to the state government and his chief of staff.
Also, the governor had appointed some special advisers, senior special assistants, chairmen of boards of some parastatals and special assistants.
However, governor Akeredolu has since his assumption of office kept mute on the appointment of commissioners.
But, it was gathered that the governor had concluded arrangements with the leadership of his All Progressives Congress (APC) on the appointment of the commissioners. Only last week, governor Akeredolu, according to sources, met with some prominent leaders of the APC in the state, and it was learnt that appointment of commissioners top the agenda at the meeting.

