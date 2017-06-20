The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law
20th June 2017 - Mayweather v McGregor a ‘circus show’, says Golovkin
20th June 2017 - Amaechi assures on Lagos-Kano rail lines
20th June 2017 - North, East dialogue: Ignore MASSOB, IPOB, others at your peril, FG told
20th June 2017 - Report: US fighter jet shoots down armed Iranian drone over Syria
20th June 2017 - Imo police arrest abductors of Catholic priest
20th June 2017 - German police unveil mass detention centre ahead of G20 protests
20th June 2017 - Quite order: Jigawa police allays non-indigenes’ fears
20th June 2017 - Israel’s jailed ex-PM Ehud Olmert hospitalised
20th June 2017 - Obaseki sends commissioner nominees to Edo Assembly 
Home / National / Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law

Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law

— 20th June 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law.

The state’s House of Assembly had, on Monday, approved a budget of N170 billion presented to it by Governor Akeredolu.

Speaking after the signing of the appropriation law, Governor Akeredolu said the huge deficit being experienced by the state would soon be tackled by his administration.

While breaking down the budget, Akeredolu disclosed that debt service would gulp N8.127 billion, statutory transfers gulps N8.374 billion, recurrent expenditure gulps N95.159 billion and capital expenditure would gulp N59.187 billion.

He said the state was currently facing serious financial challenge as a result of low Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), stressing that new strategies would be employed to improve the state’s IGR.

“This administration is not unmindful of the of the dire challenges faced by it, with regards to budget implementation, mainly due to paucity of funds. We are however determined to improve our fiscal circumstances substantially through revenue generation,” he stressed.

The Governor who stressed the need to invest into the future, also informed that the tax base of the state will be expanded with a view to generating more revenue for the state, and therefore solicited for the cooperation of the people to realise the dream of the state government.

Earlier in his remarks, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun observed that a budget of N168 billion was presented to the House; but after scrutiny, the House made an adjustment which sum the budget up to N170 billion.

He said the adjustment was to cater for the needs of the tertiary institutions owned by the state government.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has read the riot acts to civil servants in the state, even as he warned them against unscrupulous acts.

The Governor who expressed displeasure on the attitude of some workers in the employ of the state government, lamented that some civil servants are involved in fraud.

He threatened to sack erring civil servants involved in fraud and other acts that could undermine their oaths of allegiance.

“We shall not fail to deal decisively with any civil servant found guilty. I believe in due process and as a lawyer, I love litigations. So, if I decide to sack any civil servant, you are free to go to court. I am not afraid to fight the cankerworm that has eaten deep into our system,” he said.

While urging the people to pay their tax correctly, Akeredolu informed that a bill on the new order of payment of tax in the state would soon be presented to the state House of Assembly.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law

— 20th June 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law. The state’s House of Assembly had, on Monday, approved a budget of N170 billion presented to it by Governor Akeredolu. Speaking after the signing of the appropriation law, Governor Akeredolu said the huge deficit being experienced…

Share

  • Mayweather v McGregor a ‘circus show’, says Golovkin

    — 20th June 2017

    Undefeated middleweight world champion, Gennady Golovkin, has dismissed the high-profile crossover bout between American boxer Floyd Mayweather and Irish mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, as a “circus show”. Mayweather, who retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record, is coming back to face McGregor on Aug. 26, three weeks before Golovkin’s middleweight showdown with Mexican…

    Share

  • Amaechi assures on Lagos-Kano rail lines

    — 20th June 2017

      Minister of Transport,  Rotimi Amaechi,  has disclosed that  Lagos-Kano  rail line as well as the Lagos- Port Harcourt standard gauge  will start running before the end of 2017.   This is just as he‎ expressed satisfaction with the state of work at the Kaduna inland dry port which he said is set for commissioning…

    Share

  • North, East dialogue: Ignore MASSOB, IPOB, others at your peril, FG told

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), on Tuesday, berated the Special Adviser to the Acting President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, for  describing leaders of pro-Biafra agitator groups,  including Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, as not being important and useful in the Federal Government’s parley with Igbo…

    Share

  • Report: US fighter jet shoots down armed Iranian drone over Syria

    — 20th June 2017

    A U.S. fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone in southeastern Syria on Monday, according to a report. The drone was shot down by a U.S. F-15 near Al-Tanf, Syria, where the U.S. is training local fighters to combat the Islamic State, and where the U.S. has already fired on pro-Assad regime military this month…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share