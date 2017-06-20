Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law.

The state’s House of Assembly had, on Monday, approved a budget of N170 billion presented to it by Governor Akeredolu.

Speaking after the signing of the appropriation law, Governor Akeredolu said the huge deficit being experienced by the state would soon be tackled by his administration.

While breaking down the budget, Akeredolu disclosed that debt service would gulp N8.127 billion, statutory transfers gulps N8.374 billion, recurrent expenditure gulps N95.159 billion and capital expenditure would gulp N59.187 billion.

He said the state was currently facing serious financial challenge as a result of low Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), stressing that new strategies would be employed to improve the state’s IGR.

“This administration is not unmindful of the of the dire challenges faced by it, with regards to budget implementation, mainly due to paucity of funds. We are however determined to improve our fiscal circumstances substantially through revenue generation,” he stressed.

The Governor who stressed the need to invest into the future, also informed that the tax base of the state will be expanded with a view to generating more revenue for the state, and therefore solicited for the cooperation of the people to realise the dream of the state government.

Earlier in his remarks, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun observed that a budget of N168 billion was presented to the House; but after scrutiny, the House made an adjustment which sum the budget up to N170 billion.

He said the adjustment was to cater for the needs of the tertiary institutions owned by the state government.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has read the riot acts to civil servants in the state, even as he warned them against unscrupulous acts.

The Governor who expressed displeasure on the attitude of some workers in the employ of the state government, lamented that some civil servants are involved in fraud.

He threatened to sack erring civil servants involved in fraud and other acts that could undermine their oaths of allegiance.

“We shall not fail to deal decisively with any civil servant found guilty. I believe in due process and as a lawyer, I love litigations. So, if I decide to sack any civil servant, you are free to go to court. I am not afraid to fight the cankerworm that has eaten deep into our system,” he said.

While urging the people to pay their tax correctly, Akeredolu informed that a bill on the new order of payment of tax in the state would soon be presented to the state House of Assembly.