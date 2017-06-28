The Sun News
Home / National / Ondo: Akeredolu set to unfold commissioners

Ondo: Akeredolu set to unfold commissioners

— 28th June 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State may, anytime from now, presents the list of commissioner nominees of his government to the state’s House of Assembly for approval.

It was gathered that the Governor made attempt to present the list to the House of Assembly yesterday but certain political issues which cropped up prevented him from doing so.

The Governor who was sworn in as the fifth civilian governor of the state in February, this year had in April appointed both the Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Also, the governor had appointed some Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, chairmen of boards of some government parastatals and Special Assistants among others.

However, Governor Akeredolu has since his assumption of office kept mute on the appointment of commissioners.

But it was gathered that the Governor had concluded arrangements with the leadership of his All Progressives Congress (APC) on the appointment of the commissioners.

Only last week, Governor Akeredolu, according to sources met with some prominent leaders of the APC in the state, and it was learnt that

appointment of commissioners top the agenda at the meeting.

It was also learnt that the Governor had scrutinized the names submitted to him by the leadership of the party for appointment into the state cabinet.

Specifically, Governor Akeredolu said at the signing of the 2017 appropriation law that “very soon the new commissioners will be appointed and work will begin in all our Ministries Department and Agencies.”

He was quoted to have said that “in no distant time the commissioners will be appointed. I can assure you that we will have commissioners in place anytime from now. We have concluded all arrangements on their appointment.”

Those who are speculated to be part of the cabinet include a media consultant to the state government, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, Director General of Akeredolu Campaign Organisation, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Prince Abayomi Adesanya, son of late Governor Adebayo Adefarati, Gboyega and Mr. Dele Alade, among others.

