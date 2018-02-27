The Sun News
Ondo: Akeredolu has done well –Adebanjo

— 27th February 2018

Gov, Boroffice’s face-off may cost party –Group

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has distinguished himself in the last one year.

Adebanjo stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service to commemorate the first year in office of the Akeredolu-led administration, at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure.

He said some of the steps taken by the governor, including those aimed at industrialising the state and ensuring projects started by the immediate-past administration  were completed.

Adebanjo, who attributed Nigeria’s bane of development to the abandonment of projects left by past administrations, commended Akeredolu for distinguishing himself.

“Today, I have come to congratulate and rejoice with him for making me proud and for putting smiles on the faces of the people of the state,” he said.

On his part, the governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to deliver more developmental projects and totally transform the state.

He said it is the duty of his administration to continually deliver projects and assured the people that the projects would never be abandoned.

Akeredolu, who  also reiterated the need for the people to pay their taxes to guarantee that the ongoing projects continue. said: “I also implore our religious leaders to help us impress on their members the need to be patriotic, support the government and pay their taxes,” he said.

Meanwhile, youths in Ondo State, under the aegis of the Progressive Youth League (PYL), have expressed the fears that All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose the state in the next year’s general election due to political rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the senator representing Ondo North, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice.

Both the governor and the senator are members of the ruling party but the duo disagreed after the party’s primary election.

Boroffice, who contested the APC governorship primary election with Akeredolu, was alleged to have worked for the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Chief Olusola Oke.

