Home / National / Ondo: Akeredolu condoles with ex-deputy gov over daughter’s death
AKEREDOLU

Ondo: Akeredolu condoles with ex-deputy gov over daughter’s death

— 13th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has commiserated with the family of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, over the murder of their daughter, Khadijat.

Khadijat, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, was allegedly killed in Akure by his boy friend.

Akeredolu described the incident as a big blow to Oluboyos and said the state shares in their grief.

The governor urged the bereaved family, as believers, to submit to the will of God who gives and takes life.

Also, Akeredolu prayed that God will comfort the family over the loss and spread his wing of protection over others she left behind.

Besides, the governor lauded the security operatives for being proactive in apprehending the suspected killer of Khadijat.

He urged the police to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served in the matter.

Akeredolu, however, advised youths, especially students, to face their studies and shun acts that are capable of jeopardising their future.

