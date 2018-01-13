Onaiyekan laments spate of unabated violence in parts of Nigeria

…As former Senate President dedicates church to God

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal Onaiyekan, has decried the unabating violent clashes in some parts of the country particularly the recent Benue massacre that have claimed scores of lives and stressed the need for Nigerians to unite against evil forces.

This is even as he has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to channel part of the resources for the rebuilding of the northeast to rebuilding churches that were destroyed in the northeast as well.

The Catholic Archbishop stated this at the dedication of a 3000 ultra modern complex built and donated to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo, Benue state by the immediate past President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, on Saturday.

“We must, as a people of Nigeria, unite against these forces of evil to liberate ourselves. These carnage and bloodletting orchestrated by hatred and wickedness cannot be a way of life. We must all join hands to stop this spate of killings,” Onaiyekan stated.

Onaiyekan who noted that in Adamawa State alone, over 2,000 Catholic Churches were destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents, charged the President to consider the rebuilding of these churches.

“As Christians, we pray for peace, justice and love. We have no room for hatred or vengeance. Vengeance is for God. Let us do everything that promotes peace and harmonious relationship with our neighbors.”

In his homily, Cardinal Onaiyekan commended Senator Mark for contributing to the work of evangelism promising that the church will continue to preach peace, unity and harmonious relationship between and among Nigerians.

Remarkng, Sen. Mark expressed appreciation to God for the enablement to contribute to the propagation of the gospel and the need to salvage mankind and make the society a better place.

He posited that the church building was his modest contribution towards spreading the gospel of God even as he expressed the hope that the worship centre would help curtail evil in the society and transform perpetrators for good.

“I feel fulfilled that this church project is a reality. As long as I live, I will serve God and humanity. I am a ready instrument for God to use to transform our society,” Mark stated just as he prayed for a peaceful, united and progressive society where every one is free to pursue his or her legitimate ambition in any part of the country without fear of attack or molestation.

Also speaking, host Bishop, Michael Apochi expressed appreciation to Senator Mark for the gesture believing that the house of worship will help promote peace, unity and curtail the ills in the society.

Four other Catholic Bishops; Peter Adoboh (Katsina- Ala), Wilfred Anagbe (Makurdi), William Avenya (Gboko) and Michael Gokum (Pankshin) and about 50 Priests joined in the dedication of the new church.