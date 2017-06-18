The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - On the injustice by women against other women
18th June 2017 - Adamawa Fadama III: Reviving agriculture at the grassroots
18th June 2017 - US withdrawal from Climate Change Pact
18th June 2017 - Coup d’etat is possible anywhere
18th June 2017 - The Arewa declaration!
18th June 2017 - Why Diabiz herbal tea is best for diabetes – Atuchukwu
18th June 2017 - Is sitting too long causing you hip and knee pain?
18th June 2017 - The return of kwashiorkor in Nigeria
18th June 2017 - Senator Daisy Danjuma abandons politics to face business
18th June 2017 - London stands still for Folarin Alakija’s wedding
Home / National / On the injustice by women against other women

On the injustice by women against other women

— 18th June 2017

By Deborah Phillips

SO many times I ask myself why a woman would derive pleasure in humiliating her fellow woman but I can’t seem to find an answer to this. Not too long ago, the famous actor-cum-politician, Desmond Elliot and his counterpart, Mercy Aigbe, led a campaign against the maltreatment of widows in Nigeria.
Speaking on that day, Elliot said: “We live in a society where women are blamed each time a man dies. But no one ever thinks of the pain they have to bear in bringing up the children left behind.”
In Nigeria, especially in the eastern part of the country where these barbaric traditions are being practiced, you hear that it is their tradition and it must be respected. I am not disputing the fact that traditions should be respected but who are those carrying out those traditions? Are they the Christians or Muslims that have renounced those traditions and claiming to embrace a religion that teaches peace or the same traditionalists?
If a man dies, a woman is subjected to sleep in the same room with the dead body and even forced to drink the water used in bathing the corpse. Yet, if a woman dies the man is never subjected to any tradition. Not even if there was clear evidence pointing at the husband as the killer.
Paraphrasing the words of a prolific writer Aondover Eric Msughter in his book titled, Tears of Destiny, the author articulated that injustice inflicted against women by women is the bigoted treatment of a woman by a fellow woman, which is enveloped to their humiliation.
Women, when are we going to wake up from our slumber? When are we going to stop humiliating ourselves? When a man dies it is either the mother or the sisters that point fingers at the wife and they are even the prime movers to enforce the traditions. Yet, we say we want such traditions to be abolished? Who will agitate for the traditions to be abolished? Is it we the women or the men who only support our plea for a woman to be humiliated?
When our fellow woman’s husband dies, a fellow woman is always the first to call for the traditions to take its course but if it happens to her she blames the society for the inhuman treatment. The Golden Rule says, do unto others what you want them do unto you also don’t do unto others what you will not want them do unto you.
Nigerian women especially those from the eastern part of this country where these traditions are practiced, must come together and speak with one voice against the maltreatment of widows in Nigeria. This we must do by beginning with ourselves to effect the change and this is through courage. As Elizabeth Candy Stanton said, “the best protection a woman can have is courage.”
Let’s always remember that a woman is a full circle and within her lies the power to create, nurture and transform. We will create our own world where we would have equal rights with the men, nurture the rights and have our world transformed into a better place. According to Arlene Rankin, “The way in which we think of ourselves has to do with how our world sees us and how we see ourselves is successfully acknowledged by the world.”

► Deborah Phillips wrote in from the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

On the injustice by women against other women

— 18th June 2017

By Deborah Phillips SO many times I ask myself why a woman would derive pleasure in humiliating her fellow woman but I can’t seem to find an answer to this. Not too long ago, the famous actor-cum-politician, Desmond Elliot and his counterpart, Mercy Aigbe, led a campaign against the maltreatment of widows in Nigeria. Speaking…

Share

  • Adamawa Fadama III: Reviving agriculture at the grassroots

    — 18th June 2017

    The concept of Fadama farming especially in the northern states was conceived in conjunction with the World Bank. It started with Fadama I, progressed to Fadama II and now in its final stage, Fadama III, if the government does not go into another partnership with the World Bank. The programme in Adamawa State has been…

    Share

  • Senator Daisy Danjuma abandons politics to face business

    — 18th June 2017

    At a time many of her contemporaries are gearing up for 2019, Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma is thinking of quitting the game. If reports coming from her camp are anything to go by, she has indeed thrown in the towel and bade farewell to the trade that conferred on her the title of ‘Distinguished Senator…

    Share

  • Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi socialises

    — 18th June 2017

    It should be recalled that on Saturday, October 8th 2016, Prince Adegboyega Abimbola Ogunwusi, the eldest brother of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was installed the Sooko Laekun of Ile-Ife. A very powerful position. The title makes him the head of the princes of Ife and the right hand man of the Ooni. The conferment took place…

    Share

  • Tunde Ayeni unwinds in style

    — 18th June 2017

    Perfection is like an iron forge. In Tunde Ayeni, it manifests like a rampart of stalwarts. Ayeni is an embodiment of what makes perfection an onerous yet enviable trait. He is a man who sees something in everything that the rest of us don’t. But his genius is not just his ability to see what…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share