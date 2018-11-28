You are welcome to this edition: “Presidents of Guinea, Togo…are expected at (on) the occasion.” (National News, November 14)

“Trump lashes (lashes out at) Macron as Europe moves on defense (defence) without US” (International News, November 14)

“Others just ridiculed me outrightly.” A protester at the American embassy: Others just ridiculed me outright.

“NCP raises alarm over alleged harassments of market women” Across the nation: harassment. Also note that ‘harassment’ is uncountable, unlike ‘embarrassment’. And this: raise the alarm

“…but the incidence rather than subdue you, (sic) should instead spur you to greater hights (heights).” The human angle: incident (not incidence). ‘Instead’ has no function here.

“Gather every members of your family.” Either every member of your family or all members….

My dear reader, please note that ‘banter’ is uncountable.

“…the chilling story of Calabar’s rival gang members who not only slaughter themselves (one another) but….”