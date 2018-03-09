The Sun News
Home / National / Omusu massacre victims for burial next Thursday

Omusu massacre victims for burial next Thursday

— 9th March 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The burial of the 24 people who were killed by Fulani herdsmen in Omusu-Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government of Benue State earlier scheduled to hold today (Friday) has been shifted to Thursday next week.

Governor, Samuel Ortom who disclosed through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase also revealed that, “There won’t be mass burial of victims of the Fulani herdsmen attacks in Okpokwu tomorrow. A church service followed by burial of the victims will take place on Thursday next week in Okpokwu.”

The Governor also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Benue next week Monday to commiserate with people of the state over herdsmen attacks and massacre of Benue people.

Ortom officially broke the news of the President’s visit while addressing party officials and council chairmen during the State Working Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Thursday.
He said three herdsmen have been convicted in the State for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law adding that over hundred had been arrested for contravening the law, stressing that assurances had also been given by security agents to help enforce implementation of the ranching law.

Ortom maintained that Fulani herdsmen who were causing insecurity in the country were enemies of the APC and all Nigerians, even as he called for the arrest and prosecution of leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other Fulani leaders for their inflammatory statements.

Governor Ortom acknowledged the support of the party to his administration especially at its trying moment, assuring that he would not betray the confidence it had reposed in him.

He tasked the APC on the rule of law, respect for the party’s constitution and the use of dialogue in addressing issues including primaries, saying doing so would reduce acrimony among party members and their supporters.

The Governor also told the party’s working committee that issues of irregular payment of salaries were being addressed with improved federal allocation to states.

Earlier in a welcome address, State Chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro pledged continued support of the party to the Ortom-led administration, adding that his resilience and steadfastness in the wake of herders attacks was commendable.

