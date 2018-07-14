Omoyele Sowore: ‘I have offended a lot of people to last a lifetime’

One of the things that help me to bypass this encumbrance that you call journalistic ethics is to say upfront that ‘I am not a journalist.’ As a result, I have not even attempted or tried to subscribe to journalism as it is practised today. I am a Nigerian citizen by birth and I exercise my right to communicate with others for the sake of my well-being and of the others. The first point of entrance into journalism is the Article 19 of the UN Declaration of Human Right which allows anybody to freely communicate, which is what I do using the social media, the new media. The fact that I haven’t been to journalism school doesn’t preclude me from being called a journalist– –I like the term ‘journalist’ but I don’t aspire to be one. I just aspire to be a citizen first, who is a reporter. Citizen journalism is a new phenomenon that is redefining journalism today. Journalism has changed from what it used to be. Journalism is the oldest profession in the world–

After prostitution– No. It was journalists who discovered prostitutes and reported it. It was somebody who told the world these women are doing this somewhere. If you want to turn it the other way round, you would say that journalists are prostitutes, anyway. How? Because they hop into bed with anybody to get their information– So, you will hop into beds to get your information? No. I just told you I am not a journalist. But you also described yourself as a reporter? Yes, but what I do is that I use citizens, including journalists, to report events. Anybody, including journalists, can report events for us. So, there is a mutual connection between us and the mainstream legacy media, but it is very important to state that I do not have their limitations. Don’t you think the so-called journalistic ethics will make your package better? I agree. That is to the extent that I am playing in your field. You are journalists. You are bound by journalistic ethics. I came from a new area of journalism. You are the one putting me in a corner by calling me a journalist. What I do is not within the boundaries of what you are used to. That is what citizen journalism is about. That is what the new media is about. I am a journalist of the era of Twitter and Facebook––social media. If you die today, what would be your regret? It would be that probably I didn’t do enough.