Home / Entertainment / Omosede Igbinedion’s narcissistic act

Omosede Igbinedion’s narcissistic act

— 30th December 2017

For Omosede Igbinedion, a Member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, and one of the daughters of billionaire Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion and his Jamaican wife Lady Cherry, it appears life is only about making all the money and living in opulence and pleasure.  That apparently explained why she didn’t think anything was strange and out of place about her going to her son’s school in a Rolls Royce to pick him up. Omosede had dared to intimidate other mothers in her son’s school when she drove in an intimidating Rolls Royce to pick up her only son, Prince Alexander Akenzua, whom she dotes on.

This irked some fellow mothers who became openly antagonistic towards her and by extension her son, for pulling up with her retinue of armed escorts and taken up space that five or more parents would have used alongside the commotion that followed. Rather than allowed the matter to go quietly, Omosede went on her Instagram page to lash out at those women.

“Yesterday (Thursday), I saw a woman run frantic, all because I brought a Rolls Royce to school to pick up Alex. She was so mad! Then she further attracted some other shallow people. One of the ladies said she would bring 4 Rolls Royce’s tomorrow. Another one said she would park in the same spot I did, as the car took up the space of 2 cars. It just made me laugh. You need to see the scene the woman caused. I really thought it was sad.  Is anyone stopping them? I just don’t get it. I taught my son yesterday that hard work is key and I have always taught him never to compare himself with others, set his targets and aim for them… What would such parents teach their children? I used to be dropped off and picked from school with a Rolls when I was his age at school in London. It’s obvious some people may be materially rich but mentally poor. It’s such a shame.” And this stinker posted by 36-year old Omosede riled many further as they launched tirades against her.

In spite of her presence at the lower Chamber of the National Assembly representing Ovia South/West-Ovia North/East of Edo State, not much has been heard about her. The last time burly Omosede was in the news was seven years ago when her fairytale wedding to Prince Aven Akenzua, a son to Enogie Uyieken Akenzua, the younger brother of the late Oba of Benin, His Royal Highness, Oba Erediauwa, crumbed just after two years of so-called marital bliss. Prince Akenzua, apparently not one for undue attention, seemingly went incognito and not much has been heard about him ever since. His former wife on the other hand, seems to enjoy the glare of press attention. There was even a wild speculation at a point that she was dating the fabulously rich Ologbotsere of Warri, Ayiri Emami but all turned out to be mere rumour.

