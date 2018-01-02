The Sun News
Omoku killing: Wike places N200 million bounty on perpetrators

Omoku killing: Wike places N200 million bounty on perpetrators

— 2nd January 2018

… As woman loses husband, 3 children

(Tony John – PORT HARCOURT)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has placed a N200 million  bounty for information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the Omoku massacre.

Governor Wike spoke, on Tuesday, after he led the  State Security Council  on a fact-finding, sympathy  visit to the families of the deceased. He also visited those injured during the attack.

The governor also visited the sites of the crime, where he received briefing  from the Nigeria Police Area Commander, Mr. Mike Nwafor, and Caretaker Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Council, Mr  Osi Olisa.

In the words of the givernor, “We have placed a N200 million bounty for relevant information  that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence.

“Anybody, who is connected to this crime in any way, will have his or her houses forfeited to the government.  This place has been peaceful  before this unfortunate mayhem.

“We will not allow another case of this violence.  We have mobilised the security agencies  to take the battle to the perpetrators”,  Wike declared.

The governor further said that all those linked to the Omoku violence would face the full weight of the law.

“You cannot shed innocent blood and go free. We are working with all the security agencies to do everything  possible  to arrest the perpetrators. They must pay for this”, he said.

The governor commiserated  with the families of the deceased, saying that the State Government will support them in burying their loved ones.

He added that the State government  will also settle the medical bills of those receiving  treatment at different hospitals.

He said: “I am pained by this unfortunate mayhem . Enough is enough”.

The governor and the service commanders also visited the residence of wanted cultist, Don Waney, where the State Governor commended security agencies for working hard to improve the security of the State.

Chairman of ONELGA, Mr.  Olisa, informed  the governor that 17 persons lost their lives as a result of the attack.

Meanwhile, one Prophetess Comfort Ordu said that she lost her husband and three children in the incident.

Prophetess Ordu disclosed this to the governor’s entourage, saying that victims were dragged out of their home and killed by the perpetrators.

Some of those murdered in cold blood included: Favour Odili, Saviour Amirinze, Augustine Ordu, Precious Ordu, Wisdom Ordu, Jennifer Ohia and Innocent Ohia.  Others were: Reuben Idogu, Baby Idogu, Ngozi Ogbuanukwu, Oyi Ogadinma, Nwakaego Ogadinma and Uche Onige.

Governor Wike was accompanied  to Omoku by the Brigade Commander of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General A.A Bande, the Commander of Joint Task Force (JTF), Colonel M.N Madi, the State Deputy Police Commissioner, Ahmed Magaji, and the State Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Tosin Ajayi.

