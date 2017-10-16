Omoku bubbles as Go Round FC lands in Premier League 

By Emma Njoku

It has been celebration galore in Omoku town, Rivers State, the host community of Go Round FC, since Saturday after the team white-washed First Bank FC of Lagos 4-0 on the last day of the Nigeria National League season (Southern Conference) to grab a ticket to campaign in the elite Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) next season.

Shadrack Oghale got a brace and there was one goal each from Ekunta Etenfa and Nelson Esor to wrap up victory for the club against an already relegated First Bank FC.

Go Round FC’s promotion was confirmed when fellow contender, Bayelsa United FC of Yenagoa, slumped to Osun United 1-0 at Osogbo and the news sent the Omoku community into jubilation.

Go Round FC captain, Nelson Esor described Saturday’s game as a difficult one. He heaved a sigh of relief that it was over with the promotion chase.

“I’m so happy; we started the league as underdogs.

At the start of the season, I told you we would take every game as they came; and today, we have made the people of Rivers State proud. We have made the president of the club proud and we have made ourselves proud, by getting a ticket to the NPFL. We give glory to God,” Esor said.