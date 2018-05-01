The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal –AGF
1st May 2018 - Yakubu Gowon: Nigeria’s prayer warrior
1st May 2018 - Obono-Obla’s bla bla bla
1st May 2018 - Trump to Buhari: US won’t accept Christians’ killings
1st May 2018 - …Buhari’s outing embarrassing -PDP
1st May 2018 - America to return $500m looted funds –Trump
1st May 2018 - Edo interested in OAU sex-for-marks case –Obaseki
1st May 2018 - FG responsible for security lapses –Wike
1st May 2018 - Impeachment motion: More trouble for Edo senator
1st May 2018 - Blood of murdered Nigerians crying for vengeance – CAN president
Home / National / Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal –AGF
senator Ovie OMO-AGEGE

Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal –AGF

— 1st May 2018

•Senate, Saraki,  lawmaker know fate May 10

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 10, to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is challenging his suspension by the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), listed as a defendant in the suit, urged the court to declare all the actions leading to Omo-Agege’s suspension as unconstitutional and unlawful.

The AGF, who was represented in court by the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Akpata, said he took the position in his constitutional powers as a defender and protector of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“Let me explain to the court why I have decided to take the position I took in this case. By the powers conferred on me, under section 150 of the constitution, I have the constitutional responsibility as a defender and protector of the constitution.

“Any question relating to the interpretation of the constitution, the AGF is duty bound by the constitution  to react to it,” Akpata submitted.
Before fixing the date, the court had earlier rejected applications by the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to participate in the suit; as defendants.
Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/314/2018, is seeking an order of the court to restrain senate from denying him access into the Senate chamber and or preventing him from carrying out his legitimate duty as a senator, in the National Assembly.

Those sued as defendants in the the originating summons filed by his lawyer, Alex Izinyon (SAN), are the Senate, the Senate president and the AGF.
Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in his ruling on the joinder application moved by Mahmud Magaji (SAN), on their behalf, held that they were not necessary parties to suit as the matter before the court can be effectively decided without their participation.
Izinyon and Akpata vehemently opposed the application on the grounds that the applicants were not necessary parties to the suit.

They argued that as agents of the Senate by virtue of their membership of the committee, they only acted on behalf of their principal, the Senate, which is already a defendant in the case.

After pronouncing on the application for joinder, the court took arguments for and against the preliminary objections filed by the Senate and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter, as well as the substantive suit.
In his submission on the preliminary objection, Izinyon urged the court to dismiss it as issues raised in the substantive suit borders on breach of rights to fair hearing which, he argued, cannot be waved by any party.

On his part, Akpata, who aligned himself with submission made by Izinyon, equally asked the court to dismiss the objections and assume jurisdiction to hear the case.
Meanwhile, the court has given the Senate 72 hours to file its reply on point of law, on the issues raised against its preliminary objection by the plaintiff counsel and the AGF.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

senator Ovie OMO-AGEGE

Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal –AGF

— 1st May 2018

•Senate, Saraki,  lawmaker know fate May 10 Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 10, to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is challenging his suspension by the Senate. Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), listed as…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    Trump to Buhari: US won’t accept Christians’ killings

    — 1st May 2018

    • Again, president blames Libya Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC; Chukwudi Nweje President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, yesterday, decried the spate of killings of Christians in Nigeria, saying it was unacceptable. He assured that the issue would top discussions he and President Muhammadu Buhari would have in their closed-door meetings. “…We have…

  • PDP

    …Buhari’s outing embarrassing -PDP

    — 1st May 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described  President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance at the meeting with United States (US)President Donald Trump as embarrassing. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said President Buhari  failed to project the country’s  economic interests before the American government and the world. It…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    America to return $500m looted funds –Trump

    — 1st May 2018

    • Promises speedy release of aircraft Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC; Louis Iba President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump, has asked the Federal Government to dismantle obstacles that hinders free trade – movement of goods and services – between the two countries. Trump, who spoke at a joint press conference with visiting…

  • Edo interested in OAU sex-for-marks case –Obaseki

    — 1st May 2018

    •Urges stakeholders on vaccination Tony Osauzo, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has saluted Miss Monica Osagie, for her courage in the ongoing investigation of the alleged sexual harassment by Prof. Richard Akindele, in a sex-for-marks scandal. The governor urged the university authorities to ensure painstaking and thorough investigation of Osagie’s allegation and serve justice…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share