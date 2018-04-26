The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Omo-Agege tells our story
26th April 2018 - Envoy hails Nigerians in China
26th April 2018 - Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers
26th April 2018 - APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson
26th April 2018 - Reps summon Buhari over killings
26th April 2018 - 44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks
26th April 2018 - NEMA DG: Why N2.4bn rice for IDPs’re in warehouses
26th April 2018 - Benue killings: ACF asks FG to set up probe panel
26th April 2018 - Joy Christopher 09053550497
26th April 2018 - APC chairmanship: Oyegun may step aside
Home / Broken Tongues / Columns / Omo-Agege tells our story
Buhari

Omo-Agege tells our story

— 26th April 2018

What transpired on the floor of the Senate last Wednesday can only shock the uninitiated. On that day, Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, invaded the Senate chambers with thugs. They threw chairs freely, broke legs and then took away the mace, the legislature’s symbol of authority. The scene was cinematographic. It was high drama on stage. The senators were compulsively co-opted into the act. Some ran helter skelter. Others were simply transfixed. None seemed to know the exact role to play. Before they could make sense of the situation, the show petered out. The drama can, in all seriousness,  make the shortlist of Hollywood’s most dramatic films for all times.

How was the drama crafted? What was it meant to achieve? It all began like this. Senator Omo-Agege had been suspended from the Senate’s plenary for 90 legislative days for allegedly making disparaging remarks about the Senate. He tried his hands on some kind of retraction. But the Senate was not impressed. He was suspended. But the Delta senator would take none of that. He would not play an Ali Ndume, who bore his suspension and degradation with equanimity. Omo-Agege was prepared to fight back. And he did. But he did not go to court to seek legal redress. He opted for self-help. He would ensure that proceedings at Senate chambers were disrupted. That way, he would get attention. But the dramatis personae did not set out to entertain us. The aim was to jolt us, take us out of the usual. That was why there was no finese. It was all a crude display. The whole idea was to subvert order with disorder.

To achieve this, Omo-Agege and his collaborators had to go for the jugular. Thugs are not in short supply in his constituency. He had to bring them into the mix. In a show of brigandage and effrontery never known in the history of the Nigerian legislature, the senator and his thugs violently broke into the Senate chambers while the Senate was in session. Ubiquitous security operatives who populate the National Assembly could not screen them out. They made their way unmolested and undetected  until they found their way into the chambers.

The story is as strange as, if not stranger than,  fiction. The thugs operated without let or hindrance. Nobody accosted them inside the Senate chambers. Even when they audaciously took away the mace, no senator tried to stop them. The lawmakers looked on morosely. They were caught off guard or so it seemed. It was unbelievable that the National Assembly could be that porous. From what we saw that day, it is possible for an assassin to enter the Senate chambers and shoot whoever he chooses and leave unmolested.

So, why was the Senate helpless in the hands of Omo-Agege? Why was he so audacious? Why did he defy constituted authority by rejecting his suspension and insisting on staying put in the chambers? Some conspiracy theories have since emerged from the scenario. The most potent of them all was that the senator did not act alone. That he was in league with some powerful forces, including security agencies who looked the other way while the brigandage was going on. The overriding sentiment here is that a segment of the federal government is unhappy with the leadership of the National Assembly, whose relationship with the Presidency has been less than cordial. It is also believed by Presidency sympathisers that the high echelon of the legislature has been witch-hunting lawmakers who are loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and his kitchen cabinet. They, therefore, accuse the National Assembly of arbitrary suspension of its members who are not part of the alleged anti-Presidency disposition. Given this set-up, it is believed in certain quarters that the Presidency may have goaded Omo-Agege on to revolt against the leadership of the National Assembly.

Whatever the situation may be, there is so much to say about Omo-Agege himself. By daring the authorities, regardless of the consequences, the senator has brought our story home. He knows that his action will further dramatise the absurdity in our body politic. He knows  that the Theatre of the Absurd, a literary creation of the mid-20th Century, has been domesticated in Nigeria. The absurd theatre is a drama of the unusual. Its advent took the European society by storm with its shocking and unconventional underpinnings. It brought about disquiet and consternation to the social scene. It was a rejection and reversal of what existed before it. What marked the absurd theatre out was its meaninglessness. It reinforced Albert Camus’s existentialist philosophy, which sees human existence as meaningless and absurd. For Camus, man is engaged in an interminable exercise that has no goal. Like Sisyphus, the mythical character created by Camus, whose pursuit of a goal ended in nullity, Nigeria is caught in a cyclical web of nothingness. The meaningless and hopeless state of Sisyphus embodies the spirit and soul of Nigeria.

Omo-Agege obviously sees Nigeria through the lenses of absurdity. That explains the drama he enacted. Indeed, the revolting senator understands the Nigerian situation. He knows that his action could cause an outrage. But he also knows that it would not last. It may shock the uninitiated for a day or two. After that, they would come to terms with it. People would fall over themselves trying to dissect the situation. There would be as many positions as there are political divides in the country. After that, the matter would melt into thin air. No one would be interested in the security breach that the senator’s action has brought about. The security agencies would do nothing about the thugs who desecrated the hallowed chambers of the Senate. They would not compel the senator to produce the thugs that he unleashed on the National Assembly.

In fact, the senator knows that we are an ad hoc people. We do not have the staying power to see anything through. We are too forgetful. Too unserious with national issues. We just talk about them momentarily and leave them behind even before the dust settles. Naturally, another upheaval would take place and we just move on. The earlier incident would become a footnote in our national discourse. And life goes on. No one really cares. Nobody holds anybody accountable. The revolting senator knows this. And that explains the audaciousness that he has displayed.

And true to our projection, events are cascading in quick succession. Gunmen just stormed a Catholic Church in Benue, killing two priests and 17 others. The state has erupted in protest. The people are wailing and mourning. As this was happening, a certain drama was playing out in Abuja. Senator Dino Melaye was in a face-off with the Nigeria Police. He was eventually arrested. We hear he broke his leg and is now hospitalised. These incidents have since diverted our attention. They are the issues of the moment. No one cares a hoot anymore about Omo-Agege and his thugs. That has been consigned to the ash heaps of history. The senator knows this. And he must be having a good laugh.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Envoy hails Nigerians in China

— 26th April 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding. Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China. In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education,…

  • Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will join all rollback malaria partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease in the state. Speaking yesterday, during his investiture as the grand ambassador for malaria elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said his administration has made the fight against…

  • Dickson

    APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

    — 26th April 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State. Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.  The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo,…

  • Reps summon Buhari over killings

    — 26th April 2018

    • Threaten to shutdown National Assembly • CAN calls Christians out for protest • Presidency reacts Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Job Osazuwa and Chukwudi Nweje The House of Representatives, yesterday,  summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain efforts being made by government to check the endless killings in Benue State and contain security challenges…

  • HERDSMEN Anyibe

    44 killed in fresh Benue, Nasarawa attacks

    — 26th April 2018

    …Sultan gives MACBAN ultimatum From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Linus Oota, Lafia At least, 37 persons were reportedly killed, several others injured and some still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked three council wards in Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State. Seven others were killed in a separate attack in Nasarawa State. The affected Benue villages…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share