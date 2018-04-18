BREAKING: Omo-Agege arrested over Senate break-in, stolen mace

Daily Sun has learnt that the man behind the early morning incident at the Nigerian Senate, where the mace of the Red Chamber was stolen in a daring attack by hoodlums, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has been arrested by authorities.

Omo-Agege, an APC senator representing Delta West, had earlier been suspended by the Senate on Thursday, April 12, for 90 legislative days, following his opposition to an election re-ordering matter before the senate and a fractious court case he had instituted.

The other men with whom Omo-Agege had stormed the Senate have not been apprehended, according to our sources.

