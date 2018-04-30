OML 30: Urhobo group wants oil coy relocated

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

For what they described as poor community relations and porous security network as it affects pipeline surveillance, the Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) has called for the relocation of Salvic Oil Company from Urhobo land in Delta State.

Besides, the group which is under the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 wants the leadership of the Community Development Board (CDB) disbanded for the same reasons.

President of UYC, Festus Igberebuo said they are in a solidarity protest with Heritage Company over the recent protest by a group of youths allegedly led by the said Morrison Ibiowan with alleged threat to shut down the company’s flow stations in Urhobo land if it failed to heed certain demands.

Igbrebuo who also called for the total relocation of Salvic Oil Company from Urhobo land, requested for the withdrawal of pipeline contract being handled by one Mr. Morisson Ibiowan and the full return of OML 30 back to Heritage Oil Limited.

But an executive of the Community Development Board (CDB), Emma Erhire who spoke to newsmen described the allegations against the board and its headship as mere fallacy, unfounded and a calculated attempt to smear the image of the board, saying that board had always maintained a robust and cordial relationship with Heritage Oil Services Company.

Erhire said there was no time the leadership of CDB had led any group for protest or threatened to shutdown flow station in OML 30, adding that such sponsored protest cannot deter the good work the board has been doing on behalf of the host communities who recently reposed confidence in the leadership of the board in a full page advertorial in national dailies.

“We appeal to whoever person or group that is protesting not to drag the name of CDB or its leadership into any confrontation with any company through their sponsors for the purpose of gaining unmerited favour or recognition for their paymaster.

“How come you are accusing somebody you don’t know both his and surname, not even to spell it, yet, you are in a newspaper castigating him for what he knows nothing about, it is an aberration, unjustified and unsubstantiated claims, too bad,” Erhire noted.