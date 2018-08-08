Omisore’s candidacy: Court fixes Aug. 27 for final judgment— 8th August 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has fixed August 27, 2018, for the final judgment on the suit challenging the candidacy of the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate in the September 22 governorship poll, Sen. Iyiola Omisore.
Justice David Oladimeji announced this, on Tuesday, after listening to all arguments by the counsels representing the plaintiffs and the defendants in the matter.
Two state officers of SDP, Alhaji Rasheed Mayowa and Chief Azeez Alakinde-Ismaila, had approached the court, asking that the national body of the party be stopped from organising any fresh congress in the state and that based on the congress which produced the executives in 2016, their tenure would expire by 2020.
READ ALSO: LRCN commences compulsory registration for trained Librarians
They also argued that the congress, which produced Sen. Omisore as the party’s candidate was illegal, insisting that it was conducted in violation of two different court orders.
The Applicants’ lawyer, Barr. Olayinka Sokoya, told the court that the matter was beyond the internal running of the party but was premised on the constitution of the party.
He argued that the Defendants’ disposition against his applications before the court should be ignored, noting that disobedience of court orders had rendered every effort by Omisore’s group null and void.
Sokoya urged the court to sack all the executives elected by the factional SDP congress led by Dr Bayo Faforiji and declare all actions taken by them so far, including the primary election it conducted which produced Senator Omisore as unconstitutional.
He also asked the court to fully restore all powers back to the Chief Ademola Ishola’s executive which produced an Iwo indigene, Barrister Kehinde Atanda, as the governorship candidate of the party.
READ ALSO: Igbo won’t undermine peaceful co-existence in Lagos – Uzoh, Ohanaeze Deputy President
Counsel to the National SDP, Barr. Kehinde Adesiyan, asked the court to dismiss in its entirety all the applications filed by the Applicants, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first instance.
Omisore’s lawyer, Barr. Adeyemi Adetife, while aligning himself with Adesiyan, explained that his client had nothing to do with the suit, wondering why he would be joined in the matter before the court.
Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barr. Vilba Kinta, also explained that as an umpire in election matters, the body had nothing to do with the internal problem of the party.
Thereafter, Justice Oladimeji, who had earlier ruled that the court would hear all the applications, adjourned the matter to August 27 for final judgment.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Court dethrones Adamawa traditional ruler27th July 2018
-
APC govt. has failed totally, woefully, says Falae23rd July 2018
-
SDP picks Iwo indigene as guber candidate19th July 2018
Latest
Omisore’s candidacy: Court fixes Aug. 27 for final judgment— 8th August 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has fixed August 27, 2018, for the final judgment on the suit challenging the candidacy of the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate in the September 22 governorship poll, Sen. Iyiola Omisore. Justice David Oladimeji announced this, on Tuesday, after listening to…
-
LRCN commences compulsory registration for trained Librarians— 8th August 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka With effect from the 2018/2019 academic session, the Library Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) will commence compulsory certification of trained Librarians at the point of graduation in order to boost the global competitiveness of Nigerian Librarians, Prof. Michael Afolabi, the Registrar of LRCN has revealed. Prof. Afolabi, disclosed this at the University…
-
Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference— 8th August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka No fewer than 20,000 youths of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion would storm Awka, the Anambra State capital will, on Wednesday, for the 61st Annual National Bible Study Conference of the National Council of the Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF) Nigeria. The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion ,…
-
Igbo won’t undermine peaceful co-existence in Lagos – Uzoh, Ohanaeze Deputy President— 8th August 2018
A free and fair election was conducted where Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene emerged the President while I became the Deputy President. Brown Chimezie Chief Vitus Chukwudubem Uzoh is the Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State. He speaks on the move to unite Ndigbo in the state ahead of next year’s election. With your inauguration attended…
-
NYSC bans corps members from unauthorised journeys— 8th August 2018
NAN The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, said on Tuesday that to travelling out of camp or places of primary assignment without obtaining permission remained remained an offence. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kazaure spoke at the Ekiti State Permanent Orientation Camp, situated in Ise/Emure, in…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
Lifeline for lepers’ colonies in Ogun— 7th August 2018
– Group outreach donates borehole, food items, others to inmates Perpetua Egesimba For lepers in Iberekodo-Abeokuta and Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State, it was a moment of hope recently as Paincare Outreach Ministry visited the colonies and donated boreholes, food items and other relief materials to the inmates. It was a memorable day for the inmates,…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform— 3rd August 2018
AMVCA ceremony has grown to become the continent’s most recognised awards ceremony by riding on a wave of popularity, glitz, glamour and controversy… Olu James Since the inaugural Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony on March 9, 2013 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, a lot of opinions have found their way…
Opinion
Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs— 8th August 2018
Kayode Ojewale Lately, Nigeria has witnessed increased cases of some heartless human beings with dead conscience relabeling and revalidating dates of expired foods and drugs. The arrests of perpetrators of such acts and the confiscations of relabeled expired drugs were carried out by the officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and National Agency for…
Columnists
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)— 8th August 2018
If polygamy is sinful, would Almighty God have allowed Jesus to come from the family of King David who has 19 wives? Sina Adedeipe It is doubtful if the Christians, clerics and laity alike, who preach that Almighty God in making Abraham send away Hagar was showing that He was against polygamy and that a…
-
The National Assembly, DSS siege— 8th August 2018
What did they plan to do with the DSS barricade of the NASS complex? Why and how did it backfire? What scoop did Akpabio give them? Steve Nwosu If you asked me, I would say what transpired at the NASS complex yesterday was the culmination of our refusal to revisit the structure of our country…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today— 8th August 2018
Unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may outshine this epochal event into historical oblivion. Today, we shall continue on the above discourse Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Last week, we replayed history, the Mohammed Ali-George Foreman Zaire “rumble in the jungle”, arguably the greatest boxing event in history. The unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may…
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
-
Our silly season— 7th August 2018
Ray Ekpu Our silly season is here, the season that we show to the world how truly silly we are in conducting our affairs. In years of yore, Nigerians were used to saying to people on New Year’s Day, “Happy New Year.” Now we have picked up the habit with consummate verve of saying to…
-
To register or not to register?— 6th August 2018
For all those who are eligible to register to vote but have not done so till now, INEC is once more widening the window for registration. Andy Ezeani What is your vote worth? That is a weighty question in democracy. The actual answer does come down when results of polls are tallied. For every citizen…
-
The death of Sister Grace— 6th August 2018
I join Pastor Ambrose to urge the church to atone for the unjust death meted to otherwise precious Sister Grace Tony Iwuoma Let us talk about Sister Grace. Many of know her and some preachers dwell much on her beauty. She is enchanting and captivating but, unfortunately, she has led many astray. Not that she…
-
In search of political mentors (3): The Reverend Muslim— 6th August 2018
With its Muslim north and Christian south population, Kaduna stands as a befitting case study of a cultural diversity that works. Michael Bush Researching for this series has been an eye-opener. Intermittently, one stumbles on information which challenges the legend that Nigeria boasts no leaders. The blame for that though must be borne on one hand…
-
Security votes, Ortom and witch-hunt— 6th August 2018
Now that the 2019 elections are fast approaching, what has the EFCC done to checkmate politicians using security votes for campaigns or to buy votes? Casmir Igbokwe Like a sore thumb, it has continued to pain us. Yet we have failed to find a cure for it. It is the root of many corrupt practices…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply