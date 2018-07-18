– The Sun News
Kenneth Omeruo

Omeruo: My wife ‘ll decides my next move

— 18th July 2018

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has hinted that his wife will play a key role in deciding his next port of call this summer, as he wants to take only the decision that will suit his family.

In the wake of latest reports that Geztepe of Turkey have now joined the race to have him on loan, following earlier interest from KAA Gent of Belgium, Omeruo says he is not in a hurry to take a decision, as it would have to suit his family, not just him.

Omeruo added that he would have preferred to stay pout at Chelsea, where he has not played a single competitive game after signing for the club in 2012, but admits his chances appear slim.

Such is the cloud over his future at Stamford Bridge, as The Blues have again left his name off their main squad list for the coming season, and the dark-skinned stopper, who played on loan at Kasimpasa of Turkey last season, admits he has to look elsewhere.

Even at that, Omeruo is not in a hurry to announce his decision, as the stopper, who got married before the World Cup in Russia, wants to settle down with his wife and have kids.

Kenneth Omeruo, who donated cash to the Nigerian youth female national team, Falconets, when he visited their camp in Abuja, ahead of their trip to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, said the decision of where he plays in the new season is very crucial.

He confessed: “I need to make decision about my playing and consider where would be nice for my family to settle down and live, also for my fans because I really love them to continue to watch me play.

“My priority to stay back in England but we will have to wait and see. At this time nothing is concluded, I will go back to Chelsea and train, then I will see what will happen.”

