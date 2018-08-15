– The Sun News
Leganes

Omeruo joins CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea

— 15th August 2018

NAN

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has joined Spanish top division side, CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea.

Omeruo completed his short term switch to Mauricio Pellegrino’s side on Wednesday and took part in the club’s photograph session which was posted on the club’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he will be presented on Friday at the club’s Butarque Sports Facility.

Leganes will have a buy-option on Omeruo set at 5 million euros, but complete with a 20 percent sell-on clause as well should he transfer out from Leganes in the future.

READ ALSO 2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term

The 24 year-old Omeruo is one of the 30 players sent out on loan by Chelsea for the 2018/19 season.

The Nigeria international was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he made two appearances against Iceland and Argentina.

Omeruo joined Chelsea in 2012, and has since endured loan spells in Holland, Turkey and England.

NAN also reports that the Nigerian defender has never featured for Chelsea’s first-team.

