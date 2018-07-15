Olukere sues for peace, tells parties to accept outcome of polls

Wole Balogun

The Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin, has urged any party that loses the governorship election held yesterday to accept defeat in the interest of peace and stability.

Addressing journalists, the monarch said: “In all contests there will be a loser and winner. Whoever loses should be fair enough to accept defeat. I appeal to politicians and our people to accept the poll results.

He commended the federal government for providing adequate security in Ik- ere, noting that there was no intimidation or compromise by the security agents.