Olubadan to Ajimobi: I have done nothing wrong

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, told Governor Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday, that he has not committed any crime that could warrant deposition.

In a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko, Oba Adetunji said: “There are checks and balances in our traditional chieftaincy system, for any monarch or chief who goes against the run of play. As I speak, I cannot see how mere, peaceful opposition to the controversial chieftaincy review by the Oyo State Government could be misconstrued to mean incitement against the government. As the matter is pending before the court, I do not want to comment on it. But, let nobody make mistake about it, where Ibadan people stand is where I must stand, for me to be relevant as king and custodian of our customs and tradition.”

The Olubadan, who also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his concern over the security situation in Ibadan, explained he sought legal redress to reduce tension and noted that contrary to speculations in government circle, the matter was not political.

Oba Adetunji made these disclosures at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace when he received the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaniyan and his entourage, who paid him a solidarity visit.

Oba Olaniyan, who conveyed the message of solidarity and support of the people of Osogbo, said “the forces of light often triumph over darkness, no power and principality would be able to destroy Ibadan heritage, which is widely respected because it is rancour-free.”

He said Ibadan and Osogbo have historical affiliations and “whatever happens in Ibadan has a way of reverberating in the entire length and breadth of Yoruba land.

“This is why I have decided, with the support of my chiefs, to show solidarity to the Olubadan.”

Former National Secretary of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Mr. Muhammed Oladejo, described controversies surrounding the review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration as a battle of wits and not of guns.