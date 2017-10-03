The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - Olubadan, Sen. Sunmonu, Makinde inaugurate multi-million hospital in Ibadan
3rd October 2017 - 2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.
3rd October 2017 - Defection gale hits PDP in Edo
3rd October 2017 - Senate laments state of Nigeria’s foreign missions
3rd October 2017 - FCT police arrest 17 over sale of hard drugs
3rd October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to distribute EU-UNICEF drugs, equipment Oct.12-13
3rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: We’ve better plans for Anambra than APGA -APC tells Obiano
3rd October 2017 - Another PDP stalwart defects to APC in Lagos
3rd October 2017 -   Aregbesola restates commitment to education devt.
3rd October 2017 - Boko Haram suspect admits to killing 2 people in one week
Home / National / Olubadan, Sen. Sunmonu, Makinde inaugurate multi-million hospital in Ibadan

Olubadan, Sen. Sunmonu, Makinde inaugurate multi-million hospital in Ibadan

— 3rd October 2017

…As senator promises installation of  transformer for Ona Ara Hospital, community.

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji,, on Saturday, in Ibadan, inaugurated multi-million naira Ona-Ara Hospital.

The project is worth over N500 million.

The hospital, located in the Ona-Ara area of Ibadan, was built by Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun Oladipo, a medical graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Among other prominent personalities present at the occasion were Oyo State Commissioner for Finance and Budget, Mr. Abimbola Adekanmbi and a former governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Oluseyi Makinde.

Oladipo stated that the mission and vision of the hospital was to remain a signpost and symbol of functional health system and contribution of his quota to attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

“We are opening our doors and intend to champion the reduction of maternal and child mortality and administration of vaccines for preventable  and communicable diseases.

“We will create public awareness and sensitization for a clean and safe environment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), effective participation in NHIS initiative as well as general well-being of people for productive engagement,’’ he said.

He appreciated his mother, Janet Oladipo and wife Jaccinta Oladipo, for their unflinching supports in actualising the dream.

Also, Sen. Sunmonu, representing Oyo Central in the National Assembly, who is also Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, urged the people to emulate such gesture, saying government alone could not do it.

The senator, who pledged to install a transformer in the  hospital to serve the health facility and its environ commended Oladipo on his commitment towards bringing health care to the people.

Makinde, who was the chairman of the occasion called on public office holders and politicians to always see development as their major driver as exhibited by Oladipo.

“We may have different political affiliations but when it comes to development we must all come together to contribute our quota to the development of our society,’’ he said.

Dr Kayode Obembe, a former President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) called on the federal government to increase budgetary allocation to health. He urged government to comply with the 15 percent budgetary allocation to health agreed at the Abuja declaration of African Heads of States.

Obembe who made this disclosure while delivering a lecture entitled “Universal Health Coverage with Eradication of Communicable Diseases in a Developing Country: Nigeria as a Case Study’, said that nation’s health indices as a result of the precarious situation was very poor, calling for urgent action from the government and well-meaning Nigerians.

The former NMA president said that private hospitals must be integrated for Universal Health Coverage (UCH), saying they are the bedrock of Community Based Health Insurance Scheme.

Obembe, who congratulated the owner of the hospital called on the Oyo State Government to support such initiatives to achieve qualitative and affordable health care delivery to the people.

Also Mr. Babajide Bewaji and Mr Oyeleke Ojenike both commended Oladipo for his commitment towards bringing qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery to the people. Bewaji is the President of LAUTECH Alumni association, while Ojenike’s consruction company, Trustcon Builders designed and built the edifice.

Bewaji called on the state government to give concession to the hospital, adding the hospital would contribute alot to the well-being of the people in the state.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Olubadan, Sen. Sunmonu, Makinde inaugurate multi-million hospital in Ibadan

— 3rd October 2017

…As senator promises installation of  transformer for Ona Ara Hospital, community. From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji,, on Saturday, in Ibadan, inaugurated multi-million naira Ona-Ara Hospital. The project is worth over N500 million. The hospital, located in the Ona-Ara area of Ibadan, was built…

  • 2.4m mosquito nets to reach Adamawa residents Oct.

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola Adamawa State Commissioner for health, Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar, has said the replacement campaign for Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in the state would commence at the end of the October, after the exercise scheduled for 2014 was halted by the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in the state. She said…

  • Defection gale hits PDP in Edo

    — 3rd October 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Defection gale has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, with the National President of  Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) and chieftain of the party, Alhaji Musa Isiwele, defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with hundreds of his supporters Uromi, Esan North East. In Esan West Local…

  • Senate laments state of Nigeria’s foreign missions

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Tuesday, decried the state of Nigeria’s foreign missions. It said the condition of foreign missions was embarrassing. The upper legislative chamber also said that some foreign missions might soon lose their buildings to host countries, as a result of Nigeria’s inability to renovate the dilapidated structures. It also revealed that…

  • FCT police arrest 17 over sale of hard drugs

    — 3rd October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Karu Divisional Police Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have arrested 17 persons said to have engaged in the sale of marijuana and other hard drugs at the Karu abattoir. This was even as the police say it was on the trail of a drug baron said to be…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share