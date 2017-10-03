Olubadan, Sen. Sunmonu, Makinde inaugurate multi-million hospital in Ibadan

…As senator promises installation of transformer for Ona Ara Hospital, community.

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji,, on Saturday, in Ibadan, inaugurated multi-million naira Ona-Ara Hospital.

The project is worth over N500 million.

The hospital, located in the Ona-Ara area of Ibadan, was built by Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun Oladipo, a medical graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Among other prominent personalities present at the occasion were Oyo State Commissioner for Finance and Budget, Mr. Abimbola Adekanmbi and a former governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Oluseyi Makinde.

Oladipo stated that the mission and vision of the hospital was to remain a signpost and symbol of functional health system and contribution of his quota to attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

“We are opening our doors and intend to champion the reduction of maternal and child mortality and administration of vaccines for preventable and communicable diseases.

“We will create public awareness and sensitization for a clean and safe environment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), effective participation in NHIS initiative as well as general well-being of people for productive engagement,’’ he said.

He appreciated his mother, Janet Oladipo and wife Jaccinta Oladipo, for their unflinching supports in actualising the dream.

Also, Sen. Sunmonu, representing Oyo Central in the National Assembly, who is also Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, urged the people to emulate such gesture, saying government alone could not do it.

The senator, who pledged to install a transformer in the hospital to serve the health facility and its environ commended Oladipo on his commitment towards bringing health care to the people.

Makinde, who was the chairman of the occasion called on public office holders and politicians to always see development as their major driver as exhibited by Oladipo.

“We may have different political affiliations but when it comes to development we must all come together to contribute our quota to the development of our society,’’ he said.

Dr Kayode Obembe, a former President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) called on the federal government to increase budgetary allocation to health. He urged government to comply with the 15 percent budgetary allocation to health agreed at the Abuja declaration of African Heads of States.

Obembe who made this disclosure while delivering a lecture entitled “Universal Health Coverage with Eradication of Communicable Diseases in a Developing Country: Nigeria as a Case Study’, said that nation’s health indices as a result of the precarious situation was very poor, calling for urgent action from the government and well-meaning Nigerians.

The former NMA president said that private hospitals must be integrated for Universal Health Coverage (UCH), saying they are the bedrock of Community Based Health Insurance Scheme.

Obembe, who congratulated the owner of the hospital called on the Oyo State Government to support such initiatives to achieve qualitative and affordable health care delivery to the people.

Also Mr. Babajide Bewaji and Mr Oyeleke Ojenike both commended Oladipo for his commitment towards bringing qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery to the people. Bewaji is the President of LAUTECH Alumni association, while Ojenike’s consruction company, Trustcon Builders designed and built the edifice.

Bewaji called on the state government to give concession to the hospital, adding the hospital would contribute alot to the well-being of the people in the state.