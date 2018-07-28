Kabiyesi doesn’t understand – Oba Lekan Balogun

Also in his reaction on the allegation of the stoppage of the salary of Olubadan, one of the elevated Obas, His Royal Highness, Oba Lekan Balogun, explained thus: “Kabiyesi doesn’t fully understand. He is a nice person but I don’t think he understands what is happening yet. And those who are opposed to the governor for political reasons have persuaded him to take sides with them. There is no explanation that is intellectually tenable against what has happened. We haven’t demarcated Ibadan to smaller units; we remained where we were. The only thing that has changed is nomenclature, which is, instead of calling me High Chief Lekan Balogun, you now address me as Oba Lekan Balogun. I still remain the Otun Olubaban.

“The only thing that has changed is recognition and nomenclature. We stopped his allocations because he stopped calling meetings with us, he stopped letting Ibadan to function the way it had always been functioning. Normally, we meet fortnightly on Mondays and now, we haven’t met since the last eight months. Since this crisis started, we haven’t met. Again, he has been installing Mogajis and chiefs here and there which were absolutely not right. Installation of Mogajis and chiefs is done by the Olubadan in council, not by the Olubadan alone. He cut us out from participating in that process. Our little way of showing him that Ibadan cannot be run by one person and his wives was by halting his stipends that usually come through us.