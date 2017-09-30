…Reform ‘ll only enhance monarch’s status –Commissioner

Oyo State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, yesterday restated that the recent reform of the Ibadan traditional leadership structure would only enhance the status of Olubadan and deepen traditional governance in the ancient city.

The exercise, which has pitted the state government against the Ibadan traditional institution, according to the commissioner, was Ajimobi’s response to repeated calls of prominent Ibadan elders, chiefs, Baales and leaders of thought, for a review of the chieftaincy law over the years.

Kolade said that rather than diminish the Olubadan stool and the current occupant, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the elevation of the 11 High Chiefs to Obas would enhance his status, as the paramount ruler even as the order of ascension to the Olubadan throne remained the same.

The commissioner explained that the governor who is also an indigene of Ibadan had high regard and respect for the Olubadan throne and will not do anything that would diminish its worth, adding that the newly installed Obas would enhance the administration of the state capital and strengthen governance in their respective jurisdiction where they were heads and members of Olubadan-in-Council.