Olubadan: Ibadan Mogajis spit fire, vow to impeach Ajimobi

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A group of Mogajis (family heads) in Ibadanland, the ‘Authentic Mogajis’, yesterday warned Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, against deposing Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, over the controversies trailing the review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and installation of 21 lesser kings in the city.

The Mogajis said if the governor deposed Oba Adetunji, all families in Ibadan would rise to remove him unceremoniously, through the Oyo State House of Assembly.

But the governor had during the week said he had nosuch plan, in spite of the monarch’s provocative opposition to his government’s reform of the chieftaincy system.

The Mogaji of Akinsola Compound, Opopo Labiran, Chief Olawale Oladoja and Mogaji of Oloko Compound, Kobomoje, Chief Abbas Oloko, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan yesterday described the recent utterances of Governor Ajimobi against the Olubadan as unbearable for the true sons and daughters of Ibadanland,

The Authentic Mogajis insisted that the governor had uttered derogatory statements against the monarch more than three times in recent times, including saying one of the Olubadan’s wives was his errand girl in the past, disclosure of the amount he (governor) spent on the Olubadan coronation, and the latest one that “he could dethrone the monarch.”

The statement reads in part: “Yes our amiable Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State has executive power to suspend or remove Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji. But he shouldn’t forget that we, the people of the state, also have the power to call for his removal through the House of Assembly.

“We are all from Ibadanland and if you suspend our king you will be removed from office unceremoniously. We use this opportunity to call on Inspector-General of Police to provide adequate security for Olubadan and all the Authentic Mogajis of Ibadanland. We call on our amiable president to wade into the undemocratic governance in Oyo state.”

Ajimobi had, at a meeting he held with the traditional council of the 11 local governments in Ibadanland on Wednesday, said the existing chieftaincy law gave any governor power to remove any traditional ruler who engaged in activities that could jeopardise the peace of his domain.

But he assured the people of Ibadan that he would not depose Oba Adetunji no matter what happened.

On the apology being demanded by the Authentic Mogajis from Ajimobi for saying he used to send one of the wives of Olubadan to his girlfriend, the governor said: “One of the wives of the king is like my younger sister. Some people are now saying I shouldn’t have said that; I’m repeating it, she’s my younger sister. If I’m lying, they should take me to court. They are now saying I should apologise, to who and that what? We did our childhood together and I used to send her to my girlfriend. I did not even remember again, it was a day that I went there (palace) that she reminded me. So, how is saying that she’s my younger sister a sin? The Balogun was even there that day. A younger one will always be a younger one and a father will always be a father. I don’t take this governorship position personal, because there is no post that you are in that you won’t become former.”