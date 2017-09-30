The Sun News
Latest
30th September 2017 - Olubadan: Ibadan Mogajis spit fire, vow to impeach Ajimobi
30th September 2017 - …Reform ‘ll only enhance monarch’s status –Commissioner
29th September 2017 - 3m North East kids need urgent education support 
29th September 2017 - IPOB leader not in military custody, says DHQ
29th September 2017 - We’ll only support Ogun West guber candidate in 2019 – Yewa monarchs
29th September 2017 - PAP, Rico Gado, Gese sign agric MoU in Kaduna
29th September 2017 - Procession ban: You’re infringing on our rights, Shi’ites tell Sokoto Govt
29th September 2017 - Health minister solicits stakeholders’ support in fight against Tuberculosis
29th September 2017 - Saraki pledges support to ACP countries on Cotonou Agreement
29th September 2017 - 3m children need urgent education support in N’ East – UNICEF
Home / Cover / National / Olubadan: Ibadan Mogajis spit fire, vow to impeach Ajimobi

Olubadan: Ibadan Mogajis spit fire, vow to impeach Ajimobi

— 30th September 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A group of Mogajis (family heads) in Ibadanland, the ‘Authentic Mogajis’, yesterday warned Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, against deposing Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, over the controversies trailing the review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and installation of 21 lesser kings in the city.

 The Mogajis said if the governor deposed Oba Adetunji, all families in Ibadan would rise to remove him unceremoniously, through the Oyo State House of Assembly.

But the governor had during the week said he had nosuch plan, in spite of the  monarch’s provocative opposition to his government’s reform of the chieftaincy system.

 The Mogaji of Akinsola Compound, Opopo Labiran, Chief Olawale Oladoja and Mogaji of Oloko Compound, Kobomoje, Chief Abbas Oloko, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan yesterday described the recent utterances of Governor Ajimobi against the Olubadan as unbearable for the true sons and daughters of Ibadanland,

The Authentic Mogajis insisted that the governor had uttered derogatory statements against the monarch more than three times in recent times, including saying one of the Olubadan’s wives was his errand girl in the past, disclosure of the amount he (governor) spent on the Olubadan coronation, and the latest one that “he could dethrone the monarch.”

 The statement reads in part: “Yes our amiable Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State has executive power to suspend or remove Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji. But he shouldn’t forget that we, the people of the state, also have the power to call for his removal through the House of Assembly.

“We are all from Ibadanland and if you suspend our king you will be removed from office unceremoniously. We use this opportunity to call on Inspector-General of Police to provide adequate security for Olubadan and all the Authentic Mogajis of Ibadanland. We call on our amiable president to wade into the undemocratic governance in Oyo state.”

Ajimobi had, at a meeting he held with the traditional council of the 11 local governments in Ibadanland on Wednesday, said the existing chieftaincy law gave any governor power to remove any traditional ruler who engaged in activities that could jeopardise the peace of his domain.

But he assured the people of Ibadan that he would not depose Oba Adetunji no matter what happened.

 On the apology being demanded by the Authentic Mogajis from Ajimobi for saying he used to send one of the wives of Olubadan to his girlfriend, the governor said: “One of the wives of the king is like my younger sister. Some people are now saying I shouldn’t have said that; I’m repeating it, she’s my younger sister. If I’m lying, they should take me to court. They are now saying I should apologise, to who and that what? We did our childhood together and I used to send her to my girlfriend. I did not even remember again, it was a day that I went there (palace) that she reminded me. So, how is saying that she’s my younger sister a sin? The Balogun was even there that day. A younger one will always be a younger one and a father will always be a father. I don’t take this governorship position personal, because there is no post that you are in that you won’t become former.”

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Olubadan: Ibadan Mogajis spit fire, vow to impeach Ajimobi

— 30th September 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A group of Mogajis (family heads) in Ibadanland, the ‘Authentic Mogajis’, yesterday warned Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, against deposing Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, over the controversies trailing the review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and installation of 21 lesser kings in the city….

  • …Reform ‘ll only enhance monarch’s status –Commissioner

    — 30th September 2017

    Oyo State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, yesterday restated that the recent reform of the Ibadan traditional leadership structure would only enhance the status of Olubadan and deepen traditional governance in the ancient city. The exercise, which has pitted the state government against the Ibadan traditional institution, according to the…

  • 3m North East kids need urgent education support 

    — 29th September 2017

      From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) said an estimated 3 million children in the northeast states need urgent education support  “An estimated 3 million children are in need of emergency education support,” Unicef said in a statement on Friday. It also said 450,000 children under the age of five…

  • IPOB leader not in military custody, says DHQ

    — 29th September 2017

      From Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied having the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, in its custody. The DHQ said on Friday that it has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the IPOB leader. Defence spokesman, John Enenche, who addressed journalists in Abuja stated that DHQ…

  • We’ll only support Ogun West guber candidate in 2019 – Yewa monarchs

    — 29th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, traditional rulers in Yewa-Awori land have vowed to only support and bless a gubernatorial candidate from the Yewa-Awori extraction. The monarchs, who rued the inability of Ogun West to produce governor since the creation of the state, expressed their readiness to give…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share