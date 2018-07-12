The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Olubadan to Ibadan 21 kings: You’re disgrace to royalty
12th July 2018 - Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters
12th July 2018 - Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov
12th July 2018 - NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6
12th July 2018 - NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending
12th July 2018 - ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’
12th July 2018 - I slept with my girlfriend’s corpse for 6 days, says suspected killer of ex-deputy gov’s daughter
12th July 2018 - The Lagos tanker explosion
12th July 2018 - TINA OKOLI 08022708455
11th July 2018 - FG moves against fake news
Home / Cover / National / Olubadan to Ibadan 21 kings: You’re disgrace to royalty

Olubadan to Ibadan 21 kings: You’re disgrace to royalty

— 12th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has described the 21 new kings in Ibadan as disgrace to royalty.

Oba Adetunji said the new kings have shot themselves in the foot by saying they were responsible for the stoppage of his salaries from the 11 local government areas in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Adetunji said this in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Adeola Oloko, in Ibadan, yesterday.

The Ibadan 21 kings had, after their meeting with scores of community leaders (Mogajis) at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Monday, claimed responsibility for the stoppage of Olubadan’s salaries from the 11 local government areas.

The Otun Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, who spoke on behalf of the 21 kings, said: “We want to correct the misconception that it was the state government that stopped his salary. The governor is paying him his monthly salary from time to time.

“But, there is another N200,000 he usually collects from each of the 11 local governments in Ibadanland. That is the one we suspended. He will start collecting it as soon as he recognises us as duly installed kings.

“It was sheer selfishness for the Olubadan to accept his new title of imperial majesty’ and maintain a rigid stance against our own installation. Olubadan got promotion from royal majesty to imperial majesty, he didn’t complain. But, he is not ready to recognise us as kings. How do you think that would be possible? He should remember he would not have become king if we, the kingmakers, did not recommend him to the governor.

“It is not automatic that he should become king. In fact, anybody from the chieftaincy title of Ekerin, from both lines, can be picked as Olubadan of Ibadan. We recommended him to the governor before he was installed by the same governor, who installed us as kings.”

In his response, yesterday, Olubadan declared as disgraceful, “the statement by the embattled high-chiefs installed as kings by Governor Abiola Ajimobi, that they were responsible for the stoppage of Olubadan’s salaries and would continue to withhold it until their kingship status is recognised by me.”

The monarch referred to the judgment of the Oyo State High Court of Friday January 19, 2018, presided over by Justice Olajumoke Aiki, which declared the state government chieftaincy review exercise as illegal, null and void and of no effect.

Adetunji said it would be “improper for any law-abiding citizen to condone illegality and criminality by conferring legitimacy on kingship without domain that is not recognised by law, more so, as the judgment in question has not been set aside by a superior court.

“The reservation of Ibadan people to the controversial installation of high chiefs as kings by Ajimobi is another matter. I wonder how long the state will continue to protect the individuals against the tradition and customs of their people.

“The working tools of any Olubadan and his council remain the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, Oyo State Chiefs’ Law and Oyo State Obas and Chiefs Laws. But, the embattled high chiefs do not seem to have copies of the working tools, going by their recent statement.”

Olubadan, through his media office, has also reminded the new kings, that by law, custom and tradition, he is the president of 11 Local Government Traditional Councils in Ibadanland, adding that the Ibadan kingmakers, claiming responsibility for the seizure of his salaries, are his representatives and they occupy the positions at the local government traditional councils at his pleasure.

Olubadan also informed them that a subordinate does not lord himself over his principal anywhere in the world, referring the new kings to the position of the law.

Adetunji said on Page 13 of the Western State Chieftaincy Declarations Ibadan City Area, titled Declaration Made under section 4 (3) of the Chiefs Law 1957 of the customary law regulating the selection of Ekerin Balogun of Ibadan Chieftaincy, it is stated categorically that any junior chief found guilty by a meeting of the chiefs, who are traditional members of the council, of disregard, disrespect to the position or authority of the Olubadan or of a senior chief under native law and custom may not be eligible for promotion to the (Olubadan) stool.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Olubadan to Ibadan 21 kings: You’re disgrace to royalty

— 12th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has described the 21 new kings in Ibadan as disgrace to royalty. Oba Adetunji said the new kings have shot themselves in the foot by saying they were responsible for the stoppage of his salaries from the 11 local government areas in Ibadan,…

  • COURT JAILS 113 BOKO HARAM

    Court jails 113 Boko Haram fighters

    — 12th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The special court for the trial of terrorism-related cases has convicted and sentenced 113 Boko Haram terrorists to jail for their involvement in acts of terrorism. The convicts, who were sentenced to various jail terms, were arraigned before the special court sitting at the Wawa Military Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, by…

  • Imo Assembly directs CHIEF JUDGE to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

    Imo Assembly directs chief judge to constitute 7-man panel for deputy gov

    — 12th July 2018

    As Madumere’s supporters storm House George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against  the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, saying there is prime facie case against him….

  • EXECUTIVE ORDER 6

    NASS rejects Buhari’s Executive Order 6

    — 12th July 2018

    Summons AGF over assets confiscation policy Senate urges president to set up judicial panel of inquiry Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja The National Assembly yesterday rejected the Executive Order 6, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, and urged the President to suspend its implementation, noting that it is similar to Decree 2 of 1984….

  • TRUMP - NATO - DEFENCE SPENDING

    NATO allies express shock as Trump demands double defence spending

    — 12th July 2018

    United States President Donald Trump shocked allies at a fraught North Atlantic Treat Organisation (NATO) summit yesterday by suddenly demanding that members double their defence spending commitments. Trump’s surprise demand came after he clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling Germany a “captive” of Russia because of its gas links and singling out Berlin for failing…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share