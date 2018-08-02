– The Sun News
Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances
OLUBADAN

Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances

2nd August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has ordered the traditional councils in the 11 local government areas in Ibadanland, Oyo State, not to pay salaries and other allowances of the 21 new kings in Ibadan and other chiefs without his clearance.

He said he gave the order in his capacity as the President of the 11 Local Government Traditional Councils in Ibadanland, who appointed his chiefs to chair the traditional council of each of the 11 local governments on his behalf.

Adetunji issued the order to the secretaries of the Local Government Traditional Councils in the local government areas in Ibadan to hit back at the new kings, who had suspended his local government salaries and salaries of palace staff for 11 months, before the new kings decided to release the salaries of recent.

 

